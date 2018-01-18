Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ablynx    ABLX   BE0003877942

ABLYNX (ABLX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ablynx : 18/01/2018 PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:14am CET

REGULATED INFORMATION

PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF

2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS

(THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

GHENT, Belgium, 18 January 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Bank of America Corporation on 15 and 16 January 2018.

Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that it has crossed the 5% threshold and now holds 3,851,779 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 5.15% of the 74,720,644 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx (versus 4.32% notified previously on 2 November 2017).

The notifications contain the following information:

  • - Reason for the notification:

    • acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

    • acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

  • - Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • - Persons subject to the notification requirement: Bank of America Corporation, Wilmington, DE, USA

  • - Date on which threshold is crossed: 9 and 10 January 2018

  • - Threshold that is crossed: 5% of total voting rights and 5% of voting rights held through financial instruments

  • - Denominator: 74,720,644

  • - Details of the notification:

Name of select subsidiaries of Bank of America Corporation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights held through financial instruments*

Total of both

Bank of America Corporation

0.00%

Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

0.01%

0.01%

Bank of America, National Association

0.02%

0.02%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation

5.12%

5.12%

TOTAL

0.03%

5.12%

5.15%

* Type of financial instrument: "Right of Use"

  • - Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Bank of America, National Association, Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation and Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are controlled by Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

  • - Additional information: The right of use represent a right of rehypothecation (not yet exercised) that Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation has over stock held on behalf of Prime Brokerage clients.

More information is provided in the transparency notifications. Full versions of the transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors.

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ablynx

Dr Edwin Moses CEO t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07 m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68 e: [email protected]Lies Vanneste Director IR t: +32 (0)9 262 0137 m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79 e: [email protected]

@AblynxABLX

Ablynx media relations:

Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 e: [email protected]

Ablynx NV published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 06:14:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABLYNX
07:14a ABLYNX : 18/01/2018 publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law..
07:11a ABLYNX : Publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law of 2 may 2..
07:01a ABLYNX : Publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law of 2 may 2..
01/16 ABLYNX : 16/01/2018 publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law..
01/16 ABLYNX : Publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law of 2 may 2..
01/16 ABLYNX : Publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law of 2 may 2..
01/16 ABLYNX : Publication in accordance with article 14 of the belgian law of 2 may 2..
01/10 Bond sell-off hits European shares but boost banks
01/10 ABLYNX : knocks-back Novo Nordisks second bid
01/10 NOVO NORDISK A/S : urges Ablynx board to negotiate acquisition
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 NOVO NORDISK : Don't Spoil The Ablynx Acquisition
01/09 YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Ablynx Takeover Bid, Celgene Acquires Impact Biomedici..
01/08 Biotech Forum Daily Digest For Jan. 8th
01/08 Novo bids $3.1B for Ablynx
2017 JONATHAN FAISON POSITIONS FOR 2018 : Faster FDA Approval, Emerging Sector In Chi..
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 66,8 M
EBIT 2017 -49,9 M
Net income 2017 -64,8 M
Finance 2017 157 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 35,7x
EV / Sales 2018 39,4x
Capitalization 2 539 M
Chart ABLYNX
Duration : Period :
Ablynx Technical Analysis Chart | ABLX | BE0003877942 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ABLYNX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,6 €
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edwin Moses Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bo Jesper Hansen Chairman
Wim Ottevaere Chief Financial Officer
Antonin Rollet de Fougerolles Chief Scientific Officer
Robert K. Zeldin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABLYNX65.25%3 109
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%40 725
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC2.19%20 784
LONZA GROUP1.56%20 682
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.68%19 342
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.59%12 256
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.