ABLYNX (ABLX)

ABLYNX (ABLX)
Report
Ablynx : 22/01/2018 ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANTS EXERCISE AND CONVERSION OF BONDS

01/22/2018 | 07:09am CET

REGULATED INFORMATION

ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANTS EXERCISE AND CONVERSION OF BONDS

GHENT, Belgium, 22 January 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 218,998 new shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €1,689,981.62 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

The Company also announced that in relation to the €100,000,000, 3.25% Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due on 27 May 2020 (ISIN: BE6278650344) issued by the Company in the denomination of 100,000 each (the "Bonds"), an additional 126,348 new shares were issued following the conversion of 16 Bonds.

As a result of these transactions, Ablynx now has a share capital of €140,320,046.59 represented by a total number of 75,065,990 shares, conferring a total number of 75,065,990 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding rights (warrants) to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,667,506, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,667,506 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,667,506 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding convertible bonds is 984, which, on the basis of the current conversion price of €12.6631, are convertible into 7,770,609 new shares, conferring a total number of 7,770,609 voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ablynx

Dr Edwin Moses CEO t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07 m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68 e: [email protected]Lies Vanneste Director IR t: +32 (0)9 262 0137 m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79 e: [email protected]

@AblynxABLX

Ablynx media relations:

Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 e: [email protected]

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala

t: +1 212-355-4449

Ablynx NV published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:09:08 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 66,8 M
EBIT 2017 -49,9 M
Net income 2017 -64,8 M
Finance 2017 157 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 36,1x
EV / Sales 2018 39,9x
Capitalization 2 567 M
Technical analysis trends ABLYNX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,8 €
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edwin Moses Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bo Jesper Hansen Chairman
Wim Ottevaere Chief Financial Officer
Antonin Rollet de Fougerolles Chief Scientific Officer
Robert K. Zeldin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABLYNX68.05%3 137
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 774
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC2.37%21 423
LONZA GROUP0.76%20 876
INCYTE CORPORATION-4.65%19 660
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.42%12 275
