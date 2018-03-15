Log in
Ablynx : ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXERCISE

03/15/2018 | 07:01am CET

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 15 March 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 179,781 common shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €782,096.92 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has a share capital of €140,671,002.58 represented by a total number of 75,253,667 shares, conferring a total number of 75,253,667 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding rights (warrants) to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,747,725, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,747,725 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,747,725 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding convertible bonds is 983, which, on the basis of the current conversion price of €12.6631, are convertible into 7,761,768 new shares, conferring a total number of 7,761,768 voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t:   +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e:  [email protected]

Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t:   +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e:  [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX

Ablynx media relations:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji
t:  +44 (0)20 3709 5700
e:  [email protected]

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala
t:  +1 212-355-4449




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire
