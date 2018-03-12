Log in
Ablynx : PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

03/12/2018 | 07:01am CET

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 12 March 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from BlackRock, Inc. on 8 March 2018.

BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that it has downward crossed the 3% threshold of voting rights held through financial instruments since 6 March 2018 and now holds a total of 3,414,448 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 4.55% of the current 75,073,886 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx (versus 4.04% notified previously on 23 February 2018).

The notification contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

             

Name Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC 100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
  • Transaction date: 6 March 2018
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3% of voting rights held through financial instruments
  • Denominator: 75,073,886
  • Details of the notification:
Name of select subsidiaries of BlackRock % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 0.01%   0.01%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 0.42% 0.38% 1 0.80%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 0.01%   0.01%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 0.28%   0.28%
BlackRock Fund Advisors 0.63% 0.18% 1 0.81%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 0.44% 0.07% 1 / 0.11% 2 0.62%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 0.00%   0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 0.49%   0.49%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 0.00%   0.00%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC   0.20% 2 0.20%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   0.58% 2 0.58%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC   0.75% 2 0.75%
TOTAL 2.29% 2.28% 4.55%

* Type of financial instrument: 1'Securities lent' and 2'Contract for Difference'

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Please see the full chain of control in the Transparency Notification.
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights through financial instruments for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

A full version of the transparency notification is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors.

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t:   +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e:  [email protected]

Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t:   +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e:  [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX

Ablynx media relations:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji
t:  +44 (0)20 3709 5700
e:  [email protected]

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala
t:  +1 212-355-4449




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire
