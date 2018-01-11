ABN AMRO : publishes 2017 Human Rights Update

Today, ABN AMRO publishes its Human Rights Update for 2017. In this update, we put the people who work at the bank centre stage and describe in more detail how they stand up for human rights in their work. After all, people and their rights play an important part in the work of many of ABN AMRO's employees: from office staff in Amsterdam, to fraud experts in Asia. Each and every one of them stands up for human rights. The theme 'Standing up for Human Rights' ties in with a United Nations campaign.

Kees van Dijkhuizen, CEO of ABN AMRO: 'A common misunderstanding about banks is that everything revolves around financial matters. But in fact, banking is about people. ABN AMRO has more than 20,000 employees serving some 5 million retail clients and almost 400,000 businesses. Together, we can make a difference when it comes to sustainability issues like climate change and the circular economy. And human rights too.'

In 2016, ABN AMRO was the first bank in the world to publish a human rights report based on the UN guiding principles.

And in 2018 the bank will continue to stand up for human rights. At the end of 2018, we will once again publish a report on the human rights issues the bank focuses on, in accordance with the reporting framework of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.