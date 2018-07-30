Log in
ABN AMRO Group

ABN AMRO GROUP (ABN)
News

ABN AMRO : to Buy Societe Generale Private Banking NV

07/30/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

By Pietro Lombardi

ABN AMRO Group has agreed to buy Societe Generale Private Banking NV, Societe Generale SA's (GLE.FR) private banking subsidiary in Belgium, the company said Monday.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the deal.

"By combining ABN AMRO's existing private banking activities in Belgium with those of Societe Generale, ABN AMRO strengthens its market position in Belgium and its position in the Eurozone as a leading private bank," ABN AMRO said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

ABN AMRO GROUP 0.90% 23.57 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.48% 37.42 Real-time Quote.-13.50%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 863 M
EBIT 2018 3 463 M
Net income 2018 2 199 M
Debt 2018 2 007 M
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 10,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 10 949 M
Chart ABN AMRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 27,2 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO GROUP-13.16%12 766
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
