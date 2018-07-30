ABN AMRO : to Buy Societe Generale Private Banking NV

By Pietro Lombardi



ABN AMRO Group has agreed to buy Societe Generale Private Banking NV, Societe Generale SA's (GLE.FR) private banking subsidiary in Belgium, the company said Monday.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the deal.

"By combining ABN AMRO's existing private banking activities in Belgium with those of Societe Generale, ABN AMRO strengthens its market position in Belgium and its position in the Eurozone as a leading private bank," ABN AMRO said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]