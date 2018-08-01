Log in
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC (AEV)
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : AEV ends first semester with P10.1 billion profit

08/01/2018 | 04:43am CEST

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.'s (AEV's) net income for the first half of 2018 stood at P10.1 billion, 2% lower than the P10.3 billion recorded last year. The company recognized non-recurring losses during the period amounting to P467 million versus last year's losses of P495 million, representing net foreign exchange losses recognized on the restatement of dollar-denominated net debt.
Power accounted for 68% of total income contributions, followed by Banking and Financial Services (22%), Food (6%), Land (3%), and Infrastructure (1%).
'Our first half results reflect challenges that continue to test the resilience of our diversified portfolio,' explained Erramon I. Aboitiz, AEV President and Chief Executive Officer.
Aboitiz Power Corporation's net income contribution to AEV during the first half of 2018 decreased by 6% YoY, from P7.5 billion to P7 billion. At 100%, AboitizPower's net income amounted to P9.1 billion, also 6% lower YoY.
Union Bank of the Philippines' income contribution to AEV for the first half of 2018 increased by 9% YoY, from P2.1 billion to P2.3 billion. On a stand-alone basis, UnionBank and its subsidiaries posted a net income of P4.7 billion for the first half of 2018, up 9% from the P4.3 billion earned in the same period last year.

Pilmico Foods Corporation and its subsidiaries reported a net income of P662 million for the first half of 2018, 8% lower than the P717 million recorded last year, due mostly to higher raw material costs.
Aboitiz Land, Inc. reported a net income of P283 million during the first half of 2018, 40% higher than the P202 million recorded last year. Revenues for the first half of 2018 totaled 2 billion, a 30% increase from the same period last year due primarily to the industrial business having recognized substantially more hectares sold during the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
Republic Cement and Building Materials, Inc.'s income contribution to AEV for the first half of 2018 decreased 91% YoY, from P494 million to P44 million. Although prices grew modestly with demand remaining from the previous quarter, this was offset by increased fuel and power costs during the period.

'For the rest of the year, we remain confident in ably executing our focused strategy. We look forward to more opportunities as well as the contributions of newly-acquired businesses as we stay true to our purpose of driving change for a better world by advancing business and communities,' Aboitiz added.

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 02:42:06 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 170 B
EBIT 2018 41 474 M
Net income 2018 25 135 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 13,49
P/E ratio 2019 13,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 309 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 60,6  PHP
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz President, CEO & Executive Director
Jon Ramon Melendez Aboitiz Chairman
Sabin M. Aboitiz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Manuel Ramirez Lozano CFO, Senior VP & Corporate Information Officer
Mikel A. Aboitiz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC5 813
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.96%56 880
IBERDROLA2.94%49 293
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%48 639
DOMINION ENERGY-11.53%46 657
EXELON CORPORATION7.84%40 807
