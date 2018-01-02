Log in
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : General Santos City to get renewable energy from AboitizPower

01/02/2018 | 03:09am CET
South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO II), which serves General Santos City and surrounding areas, is pushing to balance its generation mix after signing a 20-MW RE supply agreement with AboitizPower subsidiary Hedcor. With Hedcor's 69-MW Manolo Fortich hydro power plant in Bukidnon wrapping up its construction, SOCOTECO II is looking forward to receiving their energy supply by 2018.

'We are excited with this brand-new partnership with AboitizPower. For many years now, we have witnessed the company's commitment in helping us provide the best service to our members-consumers' said SOCOTECO II General Manager Bong Sotelo.
SOCOTECO II is currently serving the municipalities of Sarangani, Tupi, and Polomolok in South Cotabato and General Santos City.
SOCOTECO II is the latest addition to the list of electric cooperatives in Mindanao who have chosen AboitizPower's cleanergy supply through its subsidiary Hedcor Bukidnon and started their shift to a more balanced energy supply mix. Hedcor Bukidnon has also signed renewable energy supply agreements with Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2, Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative, Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative, Siargao Electric Cooperative, Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, and Surigao del Sur 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Hedcor's 69-MW hydropower facility located in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon is now on its commissioning phase.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:09:07 UTC.

Financials ( PHP)
Sales 2017 148 B
EBIT 2017 34 103 M
Net income 2017 23 806 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,97%
P/E ratio 2017 17,82
P/E ratio 2018 15,88
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,55x
Capitalization 417 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,3  PHP
Spread / Average Target -9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz President, CEO & Executive Director
Jon Ramon Melendez Aboitiz Chairman
Sabin M. Aboitiz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Manuel Ramirez Lozano Senior VP, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Horacio C. Elicano Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC8 341
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.36%58 789
DOMINION ENERGY INC5.84%52 171
IBERDROLA3.63%48 685
SOUTHERN CO-2.24%48 455
EXELON CORPORATION11.05%37 762
