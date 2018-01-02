Aboitiz Equity Ventures : General Santos City to get renewable energy from AboitizPower

South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO II), which serves General Santos City and surrounding areas, is pushing to balance its generation mix after signing a 20-MW RE supply agreement with AboitizPower subsidiary Hedcor. With Hedcor's 69-MW Manolo Fortich hydro power plant in Bukidnon wrapping up its construction, SOCOTECO II is looking forward to receiving their energy supply by 2018.

'We are excited with this brand-new partnership with AboitizPower. For many years now, we have witnessed the company's commitment in helping us provide the best service to our members-consumers' said SOCOTECO II General Manager Bong Sotelo.

SOCOTECO II is currently serving the municipalities of Sarangani, Tupi, and Polomolok in South Cotabato and General Santos City.

SOCOTECO II is the latest addition to the list of electric cooperatives in Mindanao who have chosen AboitizPower's cleanergy supply through its subsidiary Hedcor Bukidnon and started their shift to a more balanced energy supply mix. Hedcor Bukidnon has also signed renewable energy supply agreements with Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2, Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative, Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative, Siargao Electric Cooperative, Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, and Surigao del Sur 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Hedcor's 69-MW hydropower facility located in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon is now on its commissioning phase.