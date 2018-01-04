Aboitiz Power : AP Board Lot Report as of December 31, 2017

Log in
01/04/2018 | 03:49am CET

January 4, 2018

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City

Attention: Mr. Jose Valeriano B. Zuno III OIC - Head, Disclosure Dept.

PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. Market Regulatory Services Group

37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center 6766 Ayala Ave., cor. Paseo de Roxas Makati City

Attention: Ms. Vina Vanessa S. Salonga

Head - Issuer Compliance & Disclosure Dept.

Gentlemen:

In compliance with PSE Disclosure Rules Section 17.6, we are pleased to submit this report on the number of shareholders owning at least one board lot of Aboitiz Power Corporation for the month of December 2017, to wit:

For the month ended: December 31, 2017

Details:

Stock SymbolLast Trading DateLast Closing PriceNumber of Shares per Board Lot

Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least One Board LotAP

12/29/2017

41.55

100

619

Total No. of Stockholders:

629

Certified by:STOCK TRANSFER SERVICE, INC. Transfer Agent

RICHARD D. REGALA, JR. General Manager

cc: M. Jasmine S. Oporto

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer Aboitiz Power Corporation

Aboitiz Power Corporation published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 02:49:01 UTC.

