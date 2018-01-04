Aboitiz Power : AP Board Lot Report as of December 31, 2017

January 4, 2018
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza
Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City
Attention: Mr. Jose Valeriano B. Zuno III OIC - Head, Disclosure Dept.
PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. Market Regulatory Services Group
37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center 6766 Ayala Ave., cor. Paseo de Roxas Makati City
Attention: Ms. Vina Vanessa S. Salonga
Head - Issuer Compliance & Disclosure Dept.
Gentlemen:
In compliance with PSE Disclosure Rules Section 17.6, we are pleased to submit this report on the number of shareholders owning at least one board lot of Aboitiz Power Corporation for the month of December 2017, to wit:
For the month ended: December 31, 2017
Details:
Stock SymbolLast Trading DateLast Closing PriceNumber of Shares per Board Lot
Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least One Board LotAP
12/29/2017
41.55
100
619
Total No. of Stockholders:
629
Certified by:STOCK TRANSFER SERVICE, INC. Transfer Agent
RICHARD D. REGALA, JR. General Manager
cc: M. Jasmine S. Oporto
Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer Aboitiz Power Corporation