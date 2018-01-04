Aboitiz Power : AP Foreign Ownership Report as of December 31, 2017

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
In compliance with Section 17.13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Memo for the Brokers dated on November 08, 2007, we report herewith the foreign ownership level of Aboitiz Power Corporation for the month of December 2017, as follows:
Report Type:
____ Daily _X_ Monthly
Report Date: December 31, 2017
VOTING SHARES
|
Security Type
|
Description of Security Type
|
Stock Symbol
|
Number of Foreign-Owned Shares
|
Number of Local-Owned Shares
|
Number of Outstanding Voting Shares
|
Common
|
-
|
AP
|
540,881,850
|
6,817,722,457
|
7,358,604,307
|
Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Voting Shares (in%) _____7.35%__
NON-VOTING SHARES
|
Security Type
|
Description of Security Type
|
Stock Symbol
|
Number of Foreign-Owned Shares
|
Number of Local-Owned Shares
|
Number of Outstanding Voting Shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Shares (in%) ___ 7.35%____
Foreign Ownership Limit (in%) ______40%______
Other Relevant Information __________________
