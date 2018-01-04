Aboitiz Power : AP Foreign Ownership Report as of December 31, 2017

January 4, 2018

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City

Attention: Mr. Jose Valeriano B. Zuno III OIC - Head, Disclosure Dept.

PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. Market Regulatory Services Group

37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center 6766 Ayala Ave., cor. Paseo de Roxas Makati City

Attention: Ms. Vina Vanessa S. Salonga Head - Issuer Compliance & Disclosure Dept.

Gentlemen:

In compliance with Section 17.13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Memo for the Brokers dated on November 08, 2007, we report herewith the foreign ownership level of Aboitiz Power Corporation for the month of December 2017, as follows:

Report Type:

____ Daily _X_ Monthly

Report Date: December 31, 2017

VOTING SHARES

Security Type Description of Security Type Stock Symbol Number of Foreign-Owned Shares Number of Local-Owned Shares Number of Outstanding Voting Shares Common - AP 540,881,850 6,817,722,457 7,358,604,307

Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Voting Shares (in%) _____7.35%__

NON-VOTING SHARES

Security Type Description of Security Type Stock Symbol Number of Foreign-Owned Shares Number of Local-Owned Shares Number of Outstanding Voting Shares - - - - - -

Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Shares (in%) ___ 7.35%____

Foreign Ownership Limit (in%) ______40%______

Other Relevant Information __________________

Very truly yours,

STOCK TRANSFER SERVICE, INC. Transfer Agent

RICHARD D. REGALA, JR. General Manager

cc: M. Jasmine S. Oporto

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer Aboitiz Power Corporation