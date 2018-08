--Societe Generale is in negotiations with Absa Bank over the sale of its South African unit, as the French bank seeks to pull out of the country, reports Reuters, citing two unnamed sources.

--One of the sources said Absa is the front-runner to buy SocGen's branch in Johannesburg, while the second source corroborated that the branch was up for sale, according Reuters.

--SocGen declined to comment.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2NXkoiL

