Absolute : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Absolute
(TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today announced
that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08
per share on its common shares, payable in cash on August 23, 2018 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2018.
Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection
89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial
legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.
About Absolute
Absolute provides visibility and resilience for every endpoint with
self-healing endpoint security and always-connected IT asset management
to protect devices, data, applications and users — on and off the
network. Bridging the gap between security and IT operations, only
Absolute gives enterprises visibility they can act on to protect every
endpoint, remediate vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance in the face
of insider and external threats. Absolute’s patented Persistence
technology is already embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices
and trusted by over 12,000 customers worldwide. For the latest
information, visit www.absolute.com
and follow us at @absolutecorp.
