Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Absolute Software    ABT   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE (ABT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Absolute : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on August 23, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2018.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute

Absolute provides visibility and resilience for every endpoint with self-healing endpoint security and always-connected IT asset management to protect devices, data, applications and users — on and off the network. Bridging the gap between security and IT operations, only Absolute gives enterprises visibility they can act on to protect every endpoint, remediate vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance in the face of insider and external threats. Absolute’s patented Persistence technology is already embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices and trusted by over 12,000 customers worldwide. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us at @absolutecorp.

©2018 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. Absolute and Persistence are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this news release.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
07/23ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/18ABSOLUTE : to Present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BU
07/10Research Reports on Kinaxis Computer Modelling Group Intrinsyc Technologies a..
AC
05/24PC POWER MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET : Global PC Power Management Software Marke..
AQ
05/22ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conferen..
AQ
05/18ABSOLUTE : to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference
BU
05/11GLOBAL MOBILE THREAT MANAGEMENT SECU : New Research on Mobile Threat Management ..
AQ
05/07ABSOLUTE : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/07ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23Absolute Software declares CAD 0.08 dividend 
05/07Absolute Software reports Q3 results 
04/2150 Technology Top Dividend Picks By Yield And Gains For April 
04/20Absolute Software declares CAD 0.08 dividend 
02/13Absolute Software reports Q2 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 93,4 M
EBIT 2018 3,09 M
Net income 2018 1,18 M
Finance 2018 32,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 212,24
P/E ratio 2019 61,80
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Munford Chief Executive Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Errol Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Covell Chief Information Officer
John Ian Giffen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE8.28%226
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.61%136 998
ACCENTURE8.77%112 487
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.01%110 330
VMWARE, INC.21.49%61 843
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.19%60 378
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.