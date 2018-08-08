Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Abzena PLC    ABZA   GB00BN65QN46

ABZENA PLC (ABZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Abzena : First ABZENA Inside GMP drug substance released

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Abzena plc

Release of first GMP drug substance for an ABZENA Insideproduct manufactured by Abzena

Cambridge, UK, 8 August 2018- Abzena plc (AIM: ABZA, 'Abzena'), the life sciences group providing services and technologies to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products, has completed the GMP drug substance manufacture of an ABZENA Insideproduct that was originally humanised utilising Abzena's Composite Human Antibody platform™. The product is a novel therapeutic antibody, Clevegen®, being developed by clinical stage biotechnology company, Faron Pharmaceuticals.

The manufacture of this product took place at Abzena's site in San Diego, CA but utilised significant bioanalytics and bioassay expertise from Abzena's Cambridge, UK site including product characterisation, binding, potency and stability assays.

The bulk drug substance has now been released by Abzena for fill-finish with a third party.

Jim Mills, SVP Technical Operations of Abzena, said:

'We are pleased to have enabled the progression of an ABZENA Inside antibody towards clinical development through this partnership.

It really demonstrates the depth of our integrated services and technologies, showing how our sites work together to provide the support that our partners require to move their products forward from molecule design into clinical trials.'

Enquiries:

Abzena plc

John Burt, Chief Executive Officer

+44 1223 903498

Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne Sewell / Rozi Morris / Alex Shaw

+44 20 7457 2020

[email protected]

Notes to editors

About Abzena

Abzena (AIM: ABZA) provides proprietary technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products.

The term 'ABZENAInside' is used by Abzena to describe products that have been created using its proprietary technologies and are being developed by its partners, and include Composite Human Antibodies™ and ThioBridge™ Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Abzena has the potential to earn future licence fees, milestone payments and royalties on ABZENAInside products.

Abzena offers the following services and technologies across its principal sites in Cambridge (UK), San Diego, California (USA) and Bristol, Pennsylvania (USA):

· Biology research studies, including immunogenicity assessment of candidate biopharmaceutical products and bioassay development;

· Protein engineering to create humanized antibodies and deimmunised therapeutic proteins;

· Cell line development for the manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies;

· Contract process development and GMP manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins for preclinical and clinical studies;

· Contract synthetic chemistry and bioconjugation research services focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs);

· Proprietary site-specific conjugation technologies and novel payloads for ADC development;

· GMP manufacturing of ADC linkers, payloads & combined linker-payloads; and

· GMP analytical services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing projects.

For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

Disclaimer

Abzena plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABZENA PLC
08:12aABZENA : First ABZENA Inside GMP drug substance released
PU
08/01ABZENA : Signs Protein Engineering Agreement with NYU Langone Health
AQ
07/31ABZENA : Signs Protein Engineering Agreement with NYU Langone Health
BU
07/07ABZENA : and Telix sign manufacturing and bioconjugation agreement
AQ
07/06ABZENA : Blocklisting update
PU
07/05ABZENA : signs $5.9m manufacture agreement with Telix
AQ
07/03ABZENA : and Telix sign strategic manufacturing and bioconjugation agreement
AQ
07/02ABZENA : and Telix sign manufacturing agreement
PU
06/19ABZENA : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
06/14ABZENA : Funding update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 26,8 M
EBIT 2019 -10,2 M
Net income 2019 -9,78 M
Debt 2019 2,97 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 15,9 M
Chart ABZENA PLC
Duration : Period :
Abzena PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABZENA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target 589%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Edward Burt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Julian Matthew Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
James Mills Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABZENA PLC-75.74%21
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 545
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC25.50%24 748
LONZA GROUP17.96%23 202
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.47%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.37%11 274
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.