Acacia Research : Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) (the “Company”) announced
today that William S. Anderson and Paul Falzone have resigned from the
Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective July 25, 2018. The Company
has determined that Mr. Anderson did not meet the minimum director
attendance requirement for Board of Director and committee meetings held
during 2017. Under the Company’s governance policies, the Company
requested repayment of, and Mr. Anderson promptly remitted, a pro rata
amount of Mr. Anderson’s 2017 monthly director fees.
Newly elected directors Clifford Press and Al Tobia said: “The Acacia
Board is committed to cutting operating costs to protect stockholder
capital and seeking highly-credentialed, independent directors with
demonstrated governance and investment skills.”
ABOUT ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is an
industry leader in patent licensing and partners with inventors and
patent owners to unlock the financial value in their patented
inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application,
facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent
owner.
Information about Acacia and its subsidiaries is available at
