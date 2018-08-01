Log in
ACACIA RESEARCH CORP (ACTG)
News

Acacia Research : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results

08/01/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced today it will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Results will be released at 4:00 PM (EST) / 1:00 PM (PST).

A conference call is scheduled for the same day, and will start at 4:30 PM (EST) / 1:30 PM (PST).

To listen to the presentation by phone, dial (888) 394-8218 for callers in the U.S. and Canada, and +1 (323) 701-0225 for international callers, both of whom will need to enter the conference ID 6059936 when prompted.

There will be a live webcast hosted by NASDAQ that will be available for 30 days and may be accessed at Acacia’s website here: http://acaciaresearch.com/events/

ABOUT ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) is an industry leader in patent licensing and partners with inventors and patent owners to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.

For more information, visit: www.acaciaresearch.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the recent economic slowdown affecting technology companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid technological change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Forms 8-K and 8-K/A, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


© Business Wire 2018
