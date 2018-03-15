Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/acadiahealthcare/)
today announced that a class action has been commenced by an
institutional investor on behalf of all purchasers of Acadia Healthcare
Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACHC) publicly traded
securities during the period between February 23, 2017 and October 24,
2017 (the “Class Period”), including in connection with an August 22,
2017 public offering (the “Offering”). This action was filed in the
Middle District of Tennessee and is captioned Jackson County
Employees’ Retirement System v. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., et al.,
No. 18-cv-00286.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later
than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any
questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please
contact plaintiff’s counsel, Darren
Robbins of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at [email protected]. If you
are a member of this class, you can view a copy of the complaint as
filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/acadiahealthcare/.
Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead
plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing
and remain an absent class member.
The complaint charges Acadia, certain of its officers and directors and
an underwriter of the Offering with violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 and/or the Securities Act of 1933. Acadia is a
healthcare company that operates inpatient psychiatric facilities,
residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities,
and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to
serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout
the United States, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) and Puerto Rico.
The complaint alleges that throughout and before the Class Period,
defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and
omissions to investors regarding Acadia’s business and operations,
including by falsely stating that the quality of its U.K. operations
gave the Company a “competitive strength,” which would drive future
growth and profitability, and by issuing false and misleading guidance
regarding the Company’s actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and
earnings per share (“EPS”).
On October 24, 2017, Acadia announced its financial results for the
third quarter of 2017. The Company revealed a drastic shortfall in
EBITDA for its U.K. facilities, purportedly resulting from “lower census
and higher operating costs,” and lowered its financial guidance for
2017, including lowering its EPS guidance as much as $0.24 per share.
Following these revelations, Acadia’s stock price fell 26%, from a
closing price of $44.12 per share on October 24, 2017 to a closing price
of $32.68 per share on October 25, 2017.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Acadia
publicly traded securities during the Class Period, including in
connection with the Offering (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented
by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting
investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.
Robbins Geller is widely recognized as a leading law firm advising and
representing U.S. and international investors in securities litigation
and portfolio monitoring. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller
has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in
history. For the third consecutive year, the Firm ranked first in both
the total amount recovered for investors and the number of shareholder
class action recoveries in ISS's SCAS Top 50 Report. Robbins Geller
attorneys have shaped the law in the areas of securities litigation and
shareholder rights and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on
behalf of the Firm’s clients. Robbins Geller not only secures recoveries
for defrauded investors, it also implements significant corporate
governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for
investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
