Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acadia Healthcare Company Inc    ACHC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:34pm CET

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Acadia securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, or in connection with the August 22, 2017 public offering, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for additional information.

Acadia is one of largest publicly traded behavioral health care companies in the country.

The lawsuit claims that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (a) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” which would drive future growth and profitability; and (b) defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

On October 24, 2017, Acadia issued a press release entitled “Acadia Healthcare Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Produces U.S. Same Facility Revenue Growth of 6.3%; Revises 2017 Financial Guidance.” In the press release, the Company disclosed, for the first time, that its struggling U.K. facilities had missed the forecasts that defendants had stated to investors would be met throughout the year. The press release also reduced the Company’s recently reaffirmed fiscal year 2017 guidance.

On this news, shares of Acadia fell $11.44 – nearly 26% – from its close price of $44.12 on October 24, 2017, to close at $32.68 on October 25, 2017.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Acadia securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, or in connection with the August 22, 2017 public offering, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at [email protected]. Investors have until May 14, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
07:34pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securitie..
BU
03:01aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Health..
BU
03/08ACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional In..
AQ
03/07ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Salem's old Mount Regis Center razed Demolition crew razes o..
AQ
03/06ACADIA HEALTHCARE : loses division president
AQ
03/06ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Demolition crew razes old, fire-damaged Mount Regis Center i..
AQ
03/05NEWPORT ACADEMY : Appoints New President And Chief Operating Officer
PR
03/02ACADIA HEALTHCARE : OTP Consortium Supports Bill H.R. 5080 Providing Medicare Co..
AQ
03/01ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $724.5 Million, EPS of $0...
AQ
02/27ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/21Acadia Healthcare beats by $0.07, beats on revenue 
02/20Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
01/16Danger Zone Highlights And Lowlights From 2017 
01/022017 Portfolio Performance Review - A Tale Of 2 Halves 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 051 M
EBIT 2018 455 M
Net income 2018 212 M
Debt 2018 2 695 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,27
P/E ratio 2019 15,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 3 654 M
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company Technical Analysis Chart | ACHC | US00404A1097 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joey A. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent Turner President
Ronald Morgan Fincher Chief Operating Officer
David M. Duckworth CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Bruce A. Shear Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC27.46%3 654
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)16.04%35 666
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-6.31%31 709
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.30%17 797
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS6.57%14 241
DAVITA0.01%12 745
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.