Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class
action lawsuit has been filed against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
(NASDAQ: ACHC) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) and other defendants, related
to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased
Acadia securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, or in
connection with the August 22, 2017 public offering, you are encouraged
to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for additional
information.
Acadia is one of largest publicly traded behavioral health care
companies in the country.
The lawsuit claims that defendants made materially false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (a) the quality of
Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive
strength” which would drive future growth and profitability; and (b)
defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about
the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period,
including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class
Period.
On October 24, 2017, Acadia issued a press release entitled “Acadia
Healthcare Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Produces U.S. Same
Facility Revenue Growth of 6.3%; Revises 2017 Financial Guidance.” In
the press release, the Company disclosed, for the first time, that its
struggling U.K. facilities had missed the forecasts that defendants had
stated to investors would be met throughout the year. The press release
also reduced the Company’s recently reaffirmed fiscal year 2017 guidance.
On this news, shares of Acadia fell $11.44 – nearly 26% – from its close
price of $44.12 on October 24, 2017, to close at $32.68 on October 25,
2017.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Acadia securities between February 23, 2017 and
October 24, 2017, or in connection with the August 22, 2017 public
offering, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal
rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at [email protected].
Investors have until May 14, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006239/en/