Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (ACAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ACAD ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Investor Deadline – ACAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ACADIA investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ACADIA class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1376.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1376.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
05:01pACAD ALERT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
BU
08/03ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securit..
AC
08/02ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Au..
AQ
08/02ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf ..
AC
08/01INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
PR
08/01ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of ..
AC
07/31ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
AC
07/31KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
07/30ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Au..
BU
07/27ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Hampshire (Jul..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
07/26Biogen slump pressures other biotechs 
07/17Playing The Expectations Game In Biotech 
07/09Acadia down 5% on bearish SIRF article 
07/06Alzheimer's players in the green on Biogen news 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 M
EBIT 2018 -213 M
Net income 2018 -202 M
Finance 2018 121 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capitalization 1 900 M
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Todd S. Young Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Srdjan R. Stankovic Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Randall Owen Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-49.45%1 900
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 340
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.03%25 183
LONZA GROUP17.47%23 155
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.44%13 401
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.00%11 307
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.