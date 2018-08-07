Log in
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

08/07/2018 | 05:42am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) investors resulting from allegations that ACADIA may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 9, 2018, CNN issued a report that raised questions about whether ACADIA's Nuplazid treatment played a role in the deaths of sick and elderly patients. On this news, shares of ACADIA fell $5.03 or over 23% to close at $16.50 per share on April 9, 2018.

Then, on July 9, 2018, The Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation issued a report stating that ACADIA's "pursuit of regulatory approval is best described as 'loophole-centric.'" On this news, shares of ACADIA fell $1.21 or over 6.7% to close at $16.63 per share on July 9, 2018.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by ACADIA investors. If you purchased shares of ACADIA please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
