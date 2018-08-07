LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ:ACAD) of the September 17, 2018 deadline to seek the role of
lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Acadia
securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018 (the “Class Period”).
The case, Stone v. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al, Docket No.
18-cv-01672 was filed on July 23, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge
Larry Alan Burns.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by: (1) that adverse events and safety concerns
related to NUPLAZID, the company’s flagship drug for the treatment of
Ebola, threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; and
(2), that ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract
regulatory scrutiny.
Specifically, on February 27, 2018, ACADIA announced fourth quarter 2017
NUPLAZID sales of $43.6 million, which was approximately $720,000 below
consensus estimates.
On this news, ACADIA’s share price fell from $31.16 on February 27, 2018
to $24.92 on February 28, 2018—a $6.24 or 20% drop.
Then, on April 9, 2018, CNN reported that they had received adverse
feedback regarding NUPLAZID from various medical researchers and
experts, who maintained that more research needed to take place in order
to assess the drug’s risk.
On this news, ACADIA’s share price fell from $21.53 on April 6, 2018 to
$16.50 on April 9, 2018—a $5.03 or 23.36% drop.
Then, on April 25, 2018, CNN reported that the FDA was re-examining the
safety of NUPLAZID.
On this news, ACADIA’s share price fell from $19.47 on April 24, 2018 to
$15.20 on April 25, 2018—a $4.27 or 21.93% drop.
Then, on July 9, 2018, the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation
reported that Acadia had achieved its growth through methods that
included “dispensing wads of cash to doctors to incentivize prescription
writing and downplaying mounting reports of patient deaths.”
On this news, ACADIA’s share price fell from $17.84 on July 6, 2018 to
$16.63 on July 9, 2018—a $1.21 or 6.78% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
