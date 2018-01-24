Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO places EUR 100 million corporate bond issue within a few hours



PRESSE RELEASE

ACCENTRO places EUR 100 million corporate bond issue within a few hours

- Secured financing for further real estate purchases

- Further purchases throughout Germany in the pipeline

Berlin, 24 January 2018 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, the only listed housing privatisation company in Germany, successfully placed a corporate bond of 100 million euros. "The size of our current pipeline has prompted us to consider alternative financing models. We are currently examining the purchase of more than 1,200 residential units, around 750 of them in Berlin. The bond selected allows us to implement these purchase plans quickly," says Jacopo Mingazzini, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "We can now further increase the pace of expansion," adds Mingazzini.

The new corporate bond has a term of three years and was offered for private placement exclusively to qualified investors. The interest rate is 3.75% p. a..

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a listed housing company. The company's core business is the privatisation of residential property. The subsidiary ACCENTRO GmbH is the market leader in residential privatisation services in Germany.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has its office in Berlin and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB).



Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann

PB3C GmbH

Rankestraße 17, 10789 Berlin

E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel. 030 - 72 62 76 1612