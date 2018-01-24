Log in
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG (E7S)
Report
Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO places EUR 100 million corporate bond issue within a few hours

01/24/2018 | 08:05am CET


DGAP-Media / 24.01.2018 / 08:00

PRESSE RELEASE

ACCENTRO places EUR 100 million corporate bond issue within a few hours

- Secured financing for further real estate purchases

- Further purchases throughout Germany in the pipeline

Berlin, 24 January 2018 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, the only listed housing privatisation company in Germany, successfully placed a corporate bond of 100 million euros. "The size of our current pipeline has prompted us to consider alternative financing models. We are currently examining the purchase of more than 1,200 residential units, around 750 of them in Berlin. The bond selected allows us to implement these purchase plans quickly," says Jacopo Mingazzini, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "We can now further increase the pace of expansion," adds Mingazzini.
The new corporate bond has a term of three years and was offered for private placement exclusively to qualified investors. The interest rate is 3.75% p. a..

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a listed housing company. The company's core business is the privatisation of residential property. The subsidiary ACCENTRO GmbH is the market leader in residential privatisation services in Germany.
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has its office in Berlin and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB).

Contact:
Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestraße 17, 10789 Berlin
E-Mail: [email protected]
Tel. 030 - 72 62 76 1612



End of Media Release

Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG
Key word(s): Real estate

24.01.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

647953  24.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=647953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 145 M
EBIT 2017 34,7 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,91%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capitalization 196 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jacopo Mingazzini Chief Executive Officer
Axel Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Wolff Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Hoffmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Torsten Cejka Director
