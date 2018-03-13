Log in
News Summary

Accenture : Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

03/13/2018 | 03:59pm CET

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has appointed Vukani Mngxati country managing director for South Africa effective May 1, with responsibility for driving Accenture’s growth strategy in sub-Sahara Africa.

Mngxati will succeed William Mzimba who has been Accenture’s country managing director for South Africa since 2006 and with Accenture for 18 years.

Mngxati has served as managing director of Accenture’s Health & Public Service business for the past five years. He started his career with Accenture in 2000 after completing his studies, and made his way to senior manager level. In 2006, he left Accenture to pursue his personal interests as an entrepreneur. He returned to Accenture four years later with a deeper understanding of the African business landscape.

“Vukani truly understands the local market and has been delivering real value and impact for our clients through innovative digital solutions, making him a great choice to lead our business in sub-Sahara Africa,” said Gianfranco Casati, Accenture’s group chief executive – Growth Markets. “As country managing director, Vukani will help clients streamline, transform and grow their businesses so they are future-ready.”

Accenture has been operating in South Africa since 1971. The company serves a wide range of clients in the country, from state-owned entities to private enterprises and multinationals, through its offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria.

“In our rapidly changing digital society, many companies are at risk of being left behind unless they embrace digital technology company-wide,” Mngxati said. “It is a journey that not only improves companies’ bottom lines, but is also a part of nation building, making this an incredibly exciting time to be able to help shape the future of Africa.”

Vukani holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Information Systems and Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2018
