Accenture : Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP
Cargo) roll out a new software solution across its global cargo network
as part of the company’s digital transformation journey.
The implementation of the Accenture Freight and Logistics Software
(AFLS) platform is designed to help Air France KLM Martinair Cargo ― the
dedicated air cargo business of the Air France KLM Group ― drive
customer excellence and quality in the quote-to-book process. The AFLS
solution integrates all the commercial functions (Booking, Offer,
Pricing, Rating, Capacity & Revenue Management, Flight Planning and
Airway Bill Control) across Air France and KLM.
AFLS is now the unified digital platform for AFKLMP Cargo bringing an
end-to-end commercial focus to revenue management process and extending
the value chain to the end customers. With the legacy systems
decommissioned and replaced by the AFLS integrated Commercial Suite, Air
France-KLM-Martinair Cargo IT system capabilities have been enhanced to
enable price integrity and consistency for the airline group’s customers
and partners. The AFLS Flight planning tool brings optimization focus
for the short-term capacity management window. The AWB Control tool
enables automatic and guided discrepancy resolution between the
commercial order and the operational shipment, thereby preventing
revenue leakage.
“We are excited to have the Accenture Freight and Logistics Software
live and in day-to-day use,” said Wijnand de Groot, Vice President
Customer Service at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo. “With Accenture’s
software, we are able to leverage the strength of our network to offer
better solutions to our customers. The solution has simplified and
transformed our system landscape, bringing tangible benefits on our
transformation journey. Next to improving customer service and sales by
our local offices, the software enables us to speed up innovation and
offer new digital solutions.”
“The implementation of AFLS at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is a key
milestone in the carrier’s digital transformation journey,” said Ganesh
Vaideeswaran, managing director, Accenture Freight and Logistics
Software. “The simplification, transformation and integration of core
systems and processes should enable AFKLMP Cargo to improve
profitability and further enhance customer service. We look forward to a
long and enduring partnership with Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo and
will continue to leverage our market-leading innovation architecture and
capabilities to help them accelerate their digital transformation.”
About Air France KLM Martinair Cargo
Air France-KLM Group is a global airline with a strong European base.
Main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and
aeronautical maintenance. Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms
of international traffic on departure from Europe.
AIR FRANCE KLM MARTINAIR Cargo is a key player in the air cargo
industry. Through the combined fleet of its three airlines, it
transports a wide variety of goods to all corners of the globe. The
carrier complements the extensive cargo belly capacity of its passenger
fleet with the reasoned and flexible main deck capacity of its Boeing
747 Combis and full freighter aircraft. Through this flexible concept
AFKLMP Cargo is able to offer a wide range of services and solutions to
the market, providing seamless connections across the world. The two
hubs, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, are
ideally located (only 398 kilometers away from each other) to allow for
flexibility in reaching the preferred final destination. More than ever,
the airline is committed to quality and simplicity to match customer’s
shipping requirements. Special partnerships include China Southern
Cargo, Delta Cargo, Jet Airways Cargo and Kenya Airways Cargo. Find out
more on www.afklcargo.com
Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has
20-member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of
over 16,320 daily flights to 1,052 destinations in 177 countries.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than
120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
