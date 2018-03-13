Accenture : Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) roll out a new software solution across its global cargo network as part of the company’s digital transformation journey.

The implementation of the Accenture Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS) platform is designed to help Air France KLM Martinair Cargo ― the dedicated air cargo business of the Air France KLM Group ― drive customer excellence and quality in the quote-to-book process. The AFLS solution integrates all the commercial functions (Booking, Offer, Pricing, Rating, Capacity & Revenue Management, Flight Planning and Airway Bill Control) across Air France and KLM.

AFLS is now the unified digital platform for AFKLMP Cargo bringing an end-to-end commercial focus to revenue management process and extending the value chain to the end customers. With the legacy systems decommissioned and replaced by the AFLS integrated Commercial Suite, Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo IT system capabilities have been enhanced to enable price integrity and consistency for the airline group’s customers and partners. The AFLS Flight planning tool brings optimization focus for the short-term capacity management window. The AWB Control tool enables automatic and guided discrepancy resolution between the commercial order and the operational shipment, thereby preventing revenue leakage.

“We are excited to have the Accenture Freight and Logistics Software live and in day-to-day use,” said Wijnand de Groot, Vice President Customer Service at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo. “With Accenture’s software, we are able to leverage the strength of our network to offer better solutions to our customers. The solution has simplified and transformed our system landscape, bringing tangible benefits on our transformation journey. Next to improving customer service and sales by our local offices, the software enables us to speed up innovation and offer new digital solutions.”

“The implementation of AFLS at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is a key milestone in the carrier’s digital transformation journey,” said Ganesh Vaideeswaran, managing director, Accenture Freight and Logistics Software. “The simplification, transformation and integration of core systems and processes should enable AFKLMP Cargo to improve profitability and further enhance customer service. We look forward to a long and enduring partnership with Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo and will continue to leverage our market-leading innovation architecture and capabilities to help them accelerate their digital transformation.”

About Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

Air France-KLM Group is a global airline with a strong European base. Main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance. Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe.

AIR FRANCE KLM MARTINAIR Cargo is a key player in the air cargo industry. Through the combined fleet of its three airlines, it transports a wide variety of goods to all corners of the globe. The carrier complements the extensive cargo belly capacity of its passenger fleet with the reasoned and flexible main deck capacity of its Boeing 747 Combis and full freighter aircraft. Through this flexible concept AFKLMP Cargo is able to offer a wide range of services and solutions to the market, providing seamless connections across the world. The two hubs, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, are ideally located (only 398 kilometers away from each other) to allow for flexibility in reaching the preferred final destination. More than ever, the airline is committed to quality and simplicity to match customer’s shipping requirements. Special partnerships include China Southern Cargo, Delta Cargo, Jet Airways Cargo and Kenya Airways Cargo. Find out more on www.afklcargo.com

Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has 20-member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 16,320 daily flights to 1,052 destinations in 177 countries.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

