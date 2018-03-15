Accenture : Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping

AB InBev, Accenture, APL and Kuehne + Nagel demonstrated how blockchain
will create huge efficiencies for the industry
A consortium comprising AB InBev, Accenture, APL, Kuehne + Nagel and a
European customs organization has successfully tested a blockchain
solution that can eliminate the need for printed shipping documents and
save the freight and logistics industry hundreds of millions of dollars
annually.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005983/en/
Global Container Trade Summary by Industry, 2017
The consortium tested a solution where documents are no longer exchanged
physically or digitally but instead, the relevant data is shared and
distributed using blockchain technology under single ownership
principles determined by the type of information. Through a detailed
review of the current documentation processes, the group examined a
re-allocation of information ownership, accountability and risk enabled
by the trust and security blockchain technology offers.
An international shipment of goods for companies in areas such as the
automotive, retail or consumer goods industries typically requires more
than 20 different documents, many of which are often paper-based, to
enable the goods to move from exporter to importer. Across these
documents, up to 70 percent of the data can be replicated. The document
heavy approach limits data quality and real-time visibility to all
parties involved in the trade and this can also delay the financial
settlement on goods.
The solution can speed up the entire flow of transport documents, reduce
the requirement for data entry by up to 80 percent, simplify data
amendments across the shipping process, streamline the checks required
for cargo and reduce the burden and risk of penalties for customs
compliance levied on customers.
Blockchain is a new type of distributed database system that maintains
and records data in a way that allows multiple stakeholders to
confidently and securely share access to the same information. The
technology is poised to revolutionize operations across a multitude of
sectors, such as financial services, government, healthcare,
entertainment and freight and logistics.
“Our trials have proven the viability of a shipping process in which
many documents can be replaced by secure and distributed data sharing
with clear and defined ownership,” said Adriana Diener-Veinott, who
leads Accenture’s Freight & Logistics industry practice. “This gives
companies a significant opportunity to save time and money while
improving their service to customers.”
The consortium, which represents typical stakeholders across an
international shipment, collaborated to test 12 real shipments, with
various destinations, each with different regulatory requirements. The
tests confirmed that blockchain can reduce operating costs and increase
supply chain visibility.
Each organization involved in the trials typified a particular
stakeholder in the shipping process: AB InBev represented a typical
exporter; APL contributed its role as a shipping organization; Kuehne +
Nagel provided direction on the requirements for a freight forwarder and
a European customs organization replicated the regulatory requirements
that cargo faces. Accenture provided the technological and consulting
expertise on the blockchain technology and developed the technical
architecture required to support a blockchain solution, leveraging the
capabilities of its Singapore IoT Hub to rapidly build the prototype.
“As a facilitator of global trade and strong advocate of innovation, APL
sees much potential in blockchain technology to accelerate the digital
transformation of the container shipping industry, moving us from
traditional paper-based transactions to more efficient, more secure and
faster processes along the entire supply chain,” said Eddie Ng, head of
Strategic Liner Management at APL. “We are therefore happy to be part of
the exciting journey to explore how disruptive technology like
blockchain can benefit our industry, and ultimately our shippers and
their customers.”
Martin Kolbe, Chief Information Officer of Kuehne + Nagel International
AG, said, “As part of Kuehne + Nagel’s digitalization strategy, we
explore innovative technologies to create benefits for our customers.
Blockchain is one of the most promising technologies in logistics. It
has the potential to digitalize many of today’s paper-based processes
and overcome the multitude of different interfaces. From our
perspective, the open and collaborative approach applied in this project
is key to gaining traction in the industry and the required market
acceptance.”
“We continually evaluate new technologies and innovations to enhance our
operations to meet consumer needs and deliver the freshest beer,” said
Danillo Figueiredo, VP of International Logistics, AB InBev. “Blockchain
technology will be transformational to our business and the world. It
reduces mistakes, digitizes information and improves the supply chain
process so we can focus on our core business of brewing the best beers
for consumers.”
About Accenture
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company,
providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy,
consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched
experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all
business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network
– Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than
120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based
in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB)
and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary
Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to
bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social
network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We
are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and
to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our
diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands
Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®,
Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such
as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Chernigivske®,
Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Klinskoye®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo
Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, Sibirskaya Korona® and Skol®.
Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents
and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in
Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery
in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa
during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in
Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed
and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of nearly
200,000 employees based in more than 50 countries worldwide.
For 2017, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 56.4 billion USD (excluding
JVs and associates).
About APL
APL is one of the world’s leading ocean carriers, providing world-class
container shipping and terminal services, as well as intermodal
operations supported by leading-edge IT and ecommerce. APL offers
transcontinental cargo shipping across Asia, North and South America,
Europe, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Australia through
more than 120 weekly services calling ports in over 70 countries
worldwide. APL is part of the CMA CGM Group, a leading worldwide
shipping group founded in 1978 by Jacques R. Saadé and now headed by
Rodolphe Saadé.
About Kuehne + Nagel
With approximately 76,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over
100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading
logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight,
airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear
focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions. Further
information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005983/en/