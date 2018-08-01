Accenture : Interactive Completes Acquisition of HO Communication in Greater China

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has completed its acquisition of Shanghai-based HO
Communication, a full-service digital marketing agency in China with a
strong portfolio of local and multinational clients. The
acquisition boosts Accenture
Interactive’s ability to bring its differentiated blend of digital
design, marketing, content and commerce services to clients in Greater
China, seamlessly and at scale.
The acquisition, previously
announced on May 23, has fulfilled its closing conditions. Financial
terms have not been disclosed.
HO
Communication is one of the leading independent, digital integrated
marketing agencies in China focused on omni-channel brand experiences
and customer engagement. With locations in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu
and Nanjing, it offers a connected set of marketing services ranging
from content creation and creative to branding and media services that
create engaging brand experiences for clients.
Jason Chau, managing director, Accenture Interactive in Greater China,
said: “Combined with Accenture’s scale across all our capabilities in
Greater China, HO Communication provides a complete set of capabilities
for our clients as we help them harness the creativity of a digital
marketing agency, the insights of a business consultancy, and the
strength of a technology powerhouse.”
HO Communication is the latest addition to the Accenture Interactive
portfolio in Greater China, which includes Fjord,
a global design and innovation consultancy; PacificLink,
an independent set of digital agencies in Hong Kong; Altima,
a digital commerce agency; and Mackevision,
a leading producer of CGI and immersive content. Together, they help
clients envision, create and operationalize superior customer
experiences. Accenture Interactive’s vision is to make best-in-class
digital capabilities seamlessly available to clients to co-create and
design innovative solutions in its Accenture Interactive Studios.
“We are the partner of choice for our clients seeking to make a digital
transformation, and HO Communication’s integrated marketing capabilities
bring additional strength to the table,” said Wei Zhu, chairman of
Accenture Greater China. “Chinese companies are already leading the way
in the digital frontier – witness China’s dominant position in the
digital consumer market. To stay in front, companies need to
continuously evolve and embrace omni-channel customer engagement
capabilities, which is where HO Communication can help.”
Lamy Zhang, CEO of HO Communication, added: “We’re excited to start our
journey as part of Accenture Interactive – evolving from a company of
200 people across China to one that can leverage global scale and
insights and help continue the tremendous momentum that Accenture
Interactive has built in creating a new and exciting proposition for our
clients and the market overall.”
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their
customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our
connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we
create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. Accenture
Interactive has been ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the
latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row. To learn more,
follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein,
statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,”
“anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to
identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a
number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These
include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not
achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of
operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or
uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these
conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business
activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining
ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and
solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services
and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and
offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to
respond to the changing technological environment could materially
affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to
keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand
around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong
leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the
company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be
materially adversely affected; Accenture could have liability or
Accenture’s reputation could be damaged if the company fails to protect
client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the
markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and
Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s
profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain
favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is
unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are
unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; changes in
Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax
proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or
enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s
effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial
condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially
adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;
Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the
company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients
exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government
contracting environment; Accenture might not be successful at
identifying, acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering
into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s global delivery
capability is concentrated in India and the Philippines, which may
expose it to operational risks; as a result of Accenture’s
geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue
geographic expansion, the company is more susceptible to certain risks;
adverse changes to Accenture’s relationships with key alliance partners
or in the business of its key alliance partners could adversely affect
the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to protect
its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions
infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company
loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its
business could be adversely affected; Accenture’s ability to attract and
retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the
marketplace; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational
challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to
achieve its business objectives; any changes to the estimates and
assumptions that Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of
its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its
financial results; many of Accenture’s contracts include payments that
link some of its fees to the attainment of performance or business
targets and/or require the company to meet specific service levels,
which could increase the variability of the company’s revenues and
impact its margins; Accenture’s results of operations and share price
could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective
internal controls; Accenture might be unable to access additional
capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity
capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the
company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity
related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks,
uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors”
heading in Accenture plc’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and
other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date
they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any
forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such
statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.
Copyright © 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo,
and High Performance Delivered are trademarks of Accenture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005983/en/