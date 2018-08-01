Accenture : Interactive Completes Acquisition of HO Communication in Greater China

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has completed its acquisition of Shanghai-based HO Communication, a full-service digital marketing agency in China with a strong portfolio of local and multinational clients. The acquisition boosts Accenture Interactive’s ability to bring its differentiated blend of digital design, marketing, content and commerce services to clients in Greater China, seamlessly and at scale.

The acquisition, previously announced on May 23, has fulfilled its closing conditions. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

HO Communication is one of the leading independent, digital integrated marketing agencies in China focused on omni-channel brand experiences and customer engagement. With locations in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Nanjing, it offers a connected set of marketing services ranging from content creation and creative to branding and media services that create engaging brand experiences for clients.

Jason Chau, managing director, Accenture Interactive in Greater China, said: “Combined with Accenture’s scale across all our capabilities in Greater China, HO Communication provides a complete set of capabilities for our clients as we help them harness the creativity of a digital marketing agency, the insights of a business consultancy, and the strength of a technology powerhouse.”

HO Communication is the latest addition to the Accenture Interactive portfolio in Greater China, which includes Fjord, a global design and innovation consultancy; PacificLink, an independent set of digital agencies in Hong Kong; Altima, a digital commerce agency; and Mackevision, a leading producer of CGI and immersive content. Together, they help clients envision, create and operationalize superior customer experiences. Accenture Interactive’s vision is to make best-in-class digital capabilities seamlessly available to clients to co-create and design innovative solutions in its Accenture Interactive Studios.

“We are the partner of choice for our clients seeking to make a digital transformation, and HO Communication’s integrated marketing capabilities bring additional strength to the table,” said Wei Zhu, chairman of Accenture Greater China. “Chinese companies are already leading the way in the digital frontier – witness China’s dominant position in the digital consumer market. To stay in front, companies need to continuously evolve and embrace omni-channel customer engagement capabilities, which is where HO Communication can help.”

Lamy Zhang, CEO of HO Communication, added: “We’re excited to start our journey as part of Accenture Interactive – evolving from a company of 200 people across China to one that can leverage global scale and insights and help continue the tremendous momentum that Accenture Interactive has built in creating a new and exciting proposition for our clients and the market overall.”

