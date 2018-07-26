Log in
ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : Invites College Students to Innovate in the Annual 'Accenture Innovation Challenge'

07/26/2018 | 07:40am CEST

Accenture Invites College Students to Innovate in the Annual 'Accenture Innovation Challenge'
Program helps students gain exposure to advanced technologies


BENGALURU, India; July 26, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is inviting applications for the Accenture Innovation Challenge, a program that encourages college students in India to tap into their innovation potential, and make a difference to businesses and society. Students pursuing graduate, under-graduate and post-graduate programs can apply in this technology innovation contest to showcase their ingenuity and technology skills. 'Accenture has been conducting innovation programs for college students in India for the past six years and more than 20,000 ideas have been submitted by students during this time, with more students participating each year - a testament to India's continuing growing expertise in technology', said Mohan Sekhar, senior managing director and lead for Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in India. 'We believe that programs such as the Accenture Innovation Challenge can help students transition to the technology industry seamlessly, as it gives them the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of new technologies, shape their thinking and spark their innovation potential. We strongly encourage students to take advantage of the technology disruption happening around us and become innovators of the future'. The Accenture Innovation Challenge invites entries for two themes:
  • Innovate for Businesses, which focuses on combining advanced technologies with innovation to enable value and growth for businesses;
  • Innovate for the Society, where technology can be applied to address societal problems
Participants are encouraged to demonstrate their technology skills and creativity by applying disruptive and emerging technology in areas such as advanced analytics, automation, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, crowdsourcing, digital ethics and cybersecurity, immersive reality, and Internet of Things, in their entries. Submissions to the Accenture Innovation Challenge will undergo a screening process and the shortlisted participants will be invited to present their ideas to a jury panel consisting of industry professionals and experts, at the Grand Finale in Bengaluru in October, 2018. Winners will be declared at the Grand Finale across six categories: Grand Prize winner, Theme winner - Innovate for Businesses, Theme winner - Innovate for the Society, Best all Women's team, Jury's choice, and Accenture employee's choice. Prizes will be given to all winning entries, including prizes worth INR1,50,000 and INR75,000 to each member of the Grand Prize-winning team and winners of the two themes respectively. Accenture will also setup a fast-track recruitment process for all eligible finalists. The deadline for submitting entries to the Accenture Innovation Challenge is August 12, 2018. For more information, please visit www.accenture.com/india/innovationchallenge.
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

# # #


Contact: Kiran Balasubramanian Accenture +91 9886771250
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 05:39:03 UTC
