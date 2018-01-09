Accenture : Nanowear Named Innovation Champion of the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge

Program helps to harness the industry’s $7 billion in startup funding
fueled by open innovation
Nanowear has been named the Innovation Champion of the Accenture (NYSE:
ACN) HealthTech
Innovation Challenge, which pairs leading-edge startups with
prominent health and life sciences organizations to develop innovative
technology solutions that improve the way people access and manage
healthcare.
Pictured are Nanowear executives accepting the designation of Innovator at the 2018 Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge (Photo: Business Wire)
Nanowear, based out of New York City, received the award for its
cognitive heart failure (CHF) monitoring device called SimpleSense. It
is a non-invasive undergarment solution worn by patients of a
CHF-related hospitalization event which captures and transmits CHF data
to a cloud-based environment, providing access and updates to medical
professionals for assessment of patient health and progress. The award
was presented Jan. 8 at the StartUp
Health Festival during the 36th annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.
As part of Accenture’s HealthTech Innovation Challenge, more than 700
startups from around the world demonstrated how their innovative
technology and business models help improve the way people access and
manage healthcare. Finalists presented in regional rounds in Boston,
London and Singapore to an exclusive
panel of judges comprised of senior executives from leading health
and life sciences organizations globally.
In addition to gaining access to these industry-leading companies as
they seek to bring their ideas to market, the startups will participate
in StartUp
Health’s Masterclass program and get access to StartUp Health HQ, an
exclusive online network for companies transforming healthcare delivery.
“This is by far the deepest, most thorough digital heath competition as
evidenced by Accenture’s extensive healthcare partners across the value
chain,” said Venk Varadan, CEO of Nanowear. “Being awarded Innovation
Champion confirms that we at Nanowear can truly transform healthcare.”
Jvion was recognized as Top Innovator at the Accenture HealthTech
Innovation Challenge. Jvion, based out of Johns Creek, GA, delivers a
comprehensive view through its Cognitive Clinical Success Machine that
goes beyond the risk of a health event to the clinical actions that can
improve patient outcomes and drive patient engagement. Shantanu Nigam,
CEO of Jvion, said, “We have the potential of changing how care is
delivered across various segments and change the lives of millions of
patients. Thank you for this tremendous opportunity and recognition.”
“I would like to congratulate Nanowear for being named the Innovation
Champion and to acknowledge all the startups that submitted applications
to the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge for their efforts to
advance how healthcare is developed and delivered,” said Anne
O’Riordan, senior managing director of Accenture Life Sciences and
co-author of Healthcare
Disrupted. “Creating differentiated, personalized patient
experiences can play a significant role in improving the way people
around the world manage their health and bridge the gap between
patients, their healthcare providers and therapeutic treatments. The
Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge is a key part of our mission
to improve people’s lives and provide better outcomes for all facets of
the healthcare industry.”
Brian
Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation at
Accenture, said, “The submissions we received from startups around the
globe further demonstrate the momentum of discovery and digital
innovation in healthcare. We estimate
that digital health startups received $7 billion in funding in 2017, and
we believe this area continues to show promise as healthcare
organizations advance their digital transformation agendas. We look
forward to working with Nanowear and other companies in the future to
continue to help advance solutions that address the industry’s toughest
challenges.”
Ten companies presented as finalists at the San Francisco event:
Babyscripts, Eidware, Horus, Jvion Health, Kronikare, Medopad, Nanowear,
Peptone, QMenta, and Wellth. Key criteria the finalists demonstrated
included the ability to provide an innovative solution, the design
quality of the solution, a disruptive business model, the potential
impact on patient outcomes, and a scalable solution.
