Accenture : Teams with Columbus State Community College to Bring Apprentices to Company’s Innovation Hub 

Year-Long Apprenticeship Program Provides Hands-on Experience with
Advanced Technologies, Preparing Students and Graduates for Digital
Economy Jobs
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has welcomed its first class of apprentices to its
innovation hub in Columbus. The company teamed with Columbus State
Community College to recruit students and recent graduates to
participate in the year-long program, which is designed to give the
apprentices hands-on experience with advanced technologies. Upon
completing the program, apprentices will have the potential opportunity
to secure full-time employment with Accenture.
“Accenture is bringing a very forward-thinking approach to helping our
students and recent graduates develop the skills they need to thrive in
digital-economy jobs,” said Columbus State President David Harrison.
“This program is also a model for deepening the alignment between
academic institutions and employers in our communities and furthering
the development of our technology workforce in Ohio.”
The first cohort of apprentices – who started with the company this
month – will be part of Accenture’s innovation hub team, developing
proficiency with the most advanced software engineering technologies,
including agile, DevOps, cloud computing and robotic process automation.
In addition to on-the-job learning, the program will also provide the
apprentices with the opportunity to sharpen their leadership,
communication and teamwork skills.
“The collaboration between Accenture and Columbus State will open doors
to technology careers that otherwise might have not been available to
students and recent graduates,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.
“I’m grateful for Accenture’s continued commitment to Columbus and in
helping us grow our thriving business and technology community.”
Joe Chenelle, office managing director for Accenture in Columbus, said,
“Our apprenticeship program is intended to provide under-represented
groups greater access to digital-economy jobs while building a pipeline
of talent to address the skills gap many companies are facing. We are
working with Columbus State to give students and recent graduates the
opportunities to build the skills required to fill the technology jobs
of today and tomorrow.”
Recently named by Columbus Business First as one of its 2018
Healthiest Employers, Accenture opened the innovation hub in
Columbus in February, bringing 200 tech jobs to the community.
Accenture in the United States
Accenture is a leading professional services company providing a broad
range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than
70 percent of the Fortune 500, Accenture employs an innovation-led
approach to help clients imagine and invent their future. The company
has more than 50,000 people and operations in 42 cities in the United
States. Accenture was named one of the leading companies to Change
the World by Fortune magazine, and is
consistently recognized as a FORTUNE
Blue Ribbon Company. With an unwavering commitment to inclusion and
diversity, the company appears regularly on FORTUNE’s
100 Best Companies to Work For and DiversityInc’s
Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. Visit us at accenture.com/US.
About Columbus State Community College
Founded in 1963, Columbus State currently enrolls more than 26,000
students. It is the only community college in the nation to earn the
three key distinctions of a Guided Pathways college, an Achieving The
Dream Leader College and a Right Signals Initiative college. Learn more
at cscc.edu.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005119/en/