ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : Teams with Columbus State Community College to Bring Apprentices to Company’s Innovation Hub

08/06/2018

Accenture Teams with Columbus State Community College to Bring Apprentices to Company's Innovation Hub
Year-long apprenticeship program provides hands-on experience with advanced technologies, preparing students and graduates for digital economy jobs


COLUMBUS, Ohio; Aug. 6, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has welcomed its first class of apprentices to its innovation hub in Columbus. The company teamed with Columbus State Community College to recruit students and recent graduates to participate in the year-long program, which is designed to give the apprentices hands-on experience with advanced technologies. Upon completing the program, apprentices will have the potential opportunity to secure full-time employment with Accenture. 'Accenture is bringing a very forward-thinking approach to helping our students and recent graduates develop the skills they need to thrive in digital-economy jobs,' said Columbus State President David Harrison. 'This program is also a model for deepening the alignment between academic institutions and employers in our communities and furthering the development of our technology workforce in Ohio.' The first cohort of apprentices - who started with the company this month - will be part of Accenture's innovation hub team, developing proficiency with the most advanced software engineering technologies, including agile, DevOps, cloud computing and robotic process automation. In addition to on-the-job learning, the program will also provide the apprentices with the opportunity to sharpen their leadership, communication and teamwork skills. 'The collaboration between Accenture and Columbus State will open doors to technology careers that otherwise might have not been available to students and recent graduates,' said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. 'I'm grateful for Accenture's continued commitment to Columbus and in helping us grow our thriving business and technology community.' Joe Chenelle, office managing director for Accenture in Columbus, said, 'Our apprenticeship program is intended to provide under-represented groups greater access to digital-economy jobs while building a pipeline of talent to address the skills gap many companies are facing. We are working with Columbus State to give students and recent graduates the opportunities to build the skills required to fill the technology jobs of today and tomorrow.' Recently named by Columbus Business First as one of its 2018 Healthiest Employers, Accenture opened the innovation hub in Columbus in February, bringing 200 tech jobs to the community.
Accenture in the United States Accenture is a leading professional services company providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500, Accenture employs an innovation-led approach to help clients imagine and invent their future. The company has more than 50,000 people and operations in 42 cities in the United States. Accenture was named one of the leading companies to Change the World by Fortune magazine, and is consistently recognized as a FORTUNE Blue Ribbon Company. With an unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, the company appears regularly on FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For and DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. Visit us at accenture.com/US.
About Columbus State Community College Founded in 1963, Columbus State currently enrolls more than 26,000 students. It is the only community college in the nation to earn the three key distinctions of a Guided Pathways college, an Achieving The Dream Leader College and a Right Signals Initiative college. Learn more at cscc.edu.

# # #


Contact: Tina Janczura Accenture +1 312 719 5608
[email protected] Brent Wilder Columbus State +1 614 338 9242
[email protected]

Accenture plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:35:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 431 M
EBIT 2018 5 826 M
Net income 2018 4 234 M
Finance 2018 4 380 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 24,82
P/E ratio 2019 22,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 108 B
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Nanterme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
David P. Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Charles H. Giancarlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE4.76%108 093
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.73%135 584
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.52%110 570
VMWARE, INC.19.25%60 805
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.56%59 140
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS9.57%45 595
