Accenture : and Kansai Electric Power Establish Joint Venture to Bring AI-Powered Analytics to the Osaka-Based Japanese Utility

Kansai Electric Power (KEPCO) (TYO: 9503), and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have
established a joint venture (JV) in Japan, K4 Digital Co., Ltd., to help
KEPCO accelerate changes in its current business processes and create
new business opportunities with digital technologies such as artificial
intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and the internet of things.
KEPCO has already begun to use digital technologies to drive operational
efficiencies in certain areas. For example, by analyzing data generated
by smart meters, which measure customers’ electricity usage, KEPCO
optimized power grid equipment and can make more-accurate forecasts of
solar power production to prevent overloading the grid.
KEPCO is now strengthening these efforts with K4 Digital, which will
integrate rapidly evolving digital technologies into KEPCO’s core
business processes. K4 Digital will build a new analytics solutions
platform to render maintenance of power station and grid equipment even
more efficient and accurate. The JV will also work towards automating
KEPCO’s internal processes and offering its customers more personalized
experiences based on data such as individual power consumption.
The JV is 80 percent owned by KEPCO and 20 percent by Accenture, whose Applied
Intelligence practice will play a pivotal role in bringing AI and
data science expertise to KEPCO. The new company, whose digital strategy
and transformation was developed with the help of Accenture
Strategy, will start providing services for KEPCO on Sept.1.
“K4 Digital will be at the core of KEPCO Group’s data utilization
platform, and Accenture will provide K4 Digital with advanced insights
supported by the digital expertise based in our recently expanded Kansai
office,” said Shinji Igarashi, senior managing director at Accenture who
leads the company’s Resources practice in Japan. “Accenture is committed
to using our deep knowledge and experience in the latest digital
technologies and methodologies, including AI and advanced analytics, to
help KEPCO not only transform business processes but also to turn
business challenges into opportunities.”
Accenture announced
the expansion of the Kansai office in February to help clients
innovate in the digital economy, and the JV with KEPCO further
demonstrates Accenture’s ongoing commitment to the region.
