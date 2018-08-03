Log in
Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Accesso Technology Group PLC    ACSO   GB0001771426

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC (ACSO)
News

Accesso Technology : Scores Agreement with Brampton Beast Hockey Team

08/03/2018 | 12:46am CEST

Canadian ECHLHockey Team toUtilizeaccesso ShoWareSM Technology to Simplify Ticketing for Fans

ORLANDO, Fla. (August 2, 2018) - accessoTechnology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has expanded its presence in Canada by signing a three-year agreement with the Brampton Beast. The ECHLprofessional team, based in Brampton, Ontario at CAACentre, will begin utilizing the accesso ShoWare ticketing solution for its upcoming 2018-2019 season, kicking off in October. The solution will provide fans an intuitive shopping experience, allowing them to purchase tickets in a few easy steps.

The accesso ShoWare ticketing suite enables venue managers to integrate and manage the ticketing process on a single platform while providing fans a seamless purchasing experience, whether they buy tickets online or on-site. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution offers operators ultimate flexibility and control over ticket sales in assigned seating venues, allowing them to streamline the ticketing process while maximizing revenue.

'Accesso has given us a way to offer fans more diverse, personalized product offerings online,' said Cary Kaplan, President and General Manager of the Brampton Beast. 'With a truly mobile-friendly interface and easy-to-use box office functionality, our fans will be able to purchase the exact ticket package they want though their channel of choice.'

The Brampton Beast is one of only two Canadian teams in the ECHL, a mid-level professional ice hockey league based in Princeton, New Jersey. In the 2016-17 season, the attendance for Brampton Beast games increased 20 percent from two seasons prior, a first for the league. Now entering their sixth season, the team's growing fan base requires a sophisticated, secure ticketing platform that allows real-time communication between box office and online sales. By leveraging the accesso ShoWare ticketing suite, venue managers will have access to purchase patterns and ticket availability, gaining precious insight into user behavior.

'We're thrilled to partner with the Brampton Beast to provide a powerful, seamless ticketing solution as the team and its fan base continues to grow.' said Paul Noland, accessoCEO. 'This partnership will help fuel our expansion into the hockey ticketing space and throughout Canada as a whole.

Disclaimer

Accesso technology group plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 22:45:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 167 M
EBIT 2018 29,1 M
Net income 2018 10,0 M
Finance 2018 18,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 72,46
P/E ratio 2019 47,09
EV / Sales 2018 5,65x
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
Capitalization 961 M
Chart ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Accesso Technology Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Royce Paul Noland Chief Executive Officer
Steven Kyle Brown President & Executive Director
Thomas James Wardlaw Burnet Executive Chairman
John Alder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Danemann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC37.58%961
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.25%815 034
RED HAT17.70%25 051
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.01%16 945
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.97%14 904
SPLUNK INC19.64%13 935
