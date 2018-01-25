Accesso Technology : Trading Update

25 January 2018

accesso® Technology Group plc

('accesso' or the 'Group')

Trading Update

- Adjusted EBITDA performance for FY 2017 substantially ahead of expectations -

- Strong contribution from recently acquired TE2 -

The Board of accesso Technology Group plc(AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, hospitality and cultural markets, is pleased to provide the following update on trading for the financial year ended 31 December 2017.

The Group expects to report a revenue performance for the year that is slightly ahead of expectations and an Adjusted EBITDA performance that is substantially ahead of expectations. Trading has generally been strong across the group with TE2 performing well ahead of its business plan, generating greater than expected levels of non-recurring services revenue and operating with lower costs than anticipated. The Group expects to report a net-debt position of less than $6 million.

The Board is also pleased to report a successful start to 2018 where all accesso business lines are demonstrating good momentum.

accessowill announce its full year results on Wednesday, 21 March 2018.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

