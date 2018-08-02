Novaxia has completed the acquisition of 61 rue Buzenval and is beginning construction of a new hotel concept, the first JO&JOE Open House within Paris itself. Located in the heart of a young and vibrant district, this is one of 8 'Reinventing Paris' projects that have already begun work.

Its aim is to promote mixed-use urban locations in order to better respond to changing trends in travel behavior, as well as offering public spaces open to all Parisians.

Completion expected in 2020!

Strong commitment to one of the first 'Reinventing Paris' projects

'From the moment we were awarded the contract, Novaxia has been committed to working as closely as possible with local residents. Our goals for this project are to root it firmly within its economic and social environment, to open it up to local residents, to offer both private rooms and shared dormitories, creating a mixed-use building that will suit the needs of all customers in an environmentally sensitive way. Through this partnership with JO&JOE, we are providing a response to an increasingly demanding clientele that is ever more connected and loves new concepts', said Joachim Azan, Chairman of Novaxia.

A place of diversity and of interaction between locals and travelers

Focused on a wide audience, this 1,465m² project was designed in conjunction with architects Studio Ory & Associés and features almost 160 beds. Open to the public, a rooftop spanning 110m² is THE place for Open House residents to meet and chat with Parisians in search of a new and lively venue, in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.