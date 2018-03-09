Log in
ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and TherapeuticsMD

03/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Biotech stocks AcelRx and TherapeuticsMD both saw gains on Thursday with the gains extended into after-hours trading. AcelRx moved higher despite reporting a loss in its 2017 Q4 and full year financial report as traders focused on the company's FDA meeting about Dsuvia. Shares of Therapeutics moved higher after announcing the FDA has accepted the NDA for TX-001HR, its investigational bio-identical hormone therapy.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ACRX

TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TXMD

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares closed up 11.76% and soared even higher in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported its fourth quarter 2017 results. The drugmaker reported a loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $740,000 for the quarter. For the full year, revenue was $8 million, and a loss widened to $51.5 million, or $1.10 per share. Despite the loss, traders were more impressed with the company's FDA type A meeting that happened in January. Company CEO Vince Angotti commented, "We had a constructive meeting with the FDA regarding DSUVIA at the end of January 2018. In summary, based on the meeting outcome and official meeting minutes, we plan to resubmit our DSUVIA NDA in the second quarter of this year. The AcelRx team, including our consultants and our partners at the Department of Defense, did an exceptional job collaborating to reach consensus on a path forward to resubmission. We also continued to demonstrate financial discipline through control of our spending, and ended the year with over $60 million in cash and investments, which provides sufficient liquidity heading into an expected PDUFA date later in the year." Dsuvia is a new drug in development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Access RDI's AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ACRX

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares closed up 3.66% yesterday on nearly 1.9 million shares traded, with the stock soaring even more in after-hours trading. The women's healthcare company announced yesterday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the NDA for TX-001HR, the company's investigational bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral soft gel. The therapy is used for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. CEO Robert G. Finizio remarked, "The acceptance of the NDA for TX-001HR is another important milestone for TherapeuticsMD and reaffirms the strength and commitment of our organization. If approved, TX-001HR has the potential to be the first and only combination of bio-identical estradiol and bio-identical progesterone in a single, oral soft gel to meet the needs of patients, physicians, and pharmacies as an FDA-approved, third-party reimbursed treatment option for women suffering from moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause."

Access RDI's TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TXMD

Our Actionable Research on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
