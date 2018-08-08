ACI Worldwide : Announces Upsize and Pricing of Senior Notes

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations News Release utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as 'believes,' 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offering of the notes and the redemption of the 2020 notes.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by the ability of ACI to consummate the offering of the notes and the redemption of the 2020 notes, as well as the additional risk factors discussed in ACI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, you should review ACI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For more information contact:

John Kraft, Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

ACI Worldwide

239-403-4627

[email protected]