ACI Worldwide : Announces Upsize and Pricing of Senior Notes

ACI Worldwide (Nasdaq: ACIW) today announced that it priced an offering
of $400 million of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes"). The
offering was upsized from the previously announced $300 million
aggregate principal amount. The issuance of the notes is anticipated to
close on August 21, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
ACI intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem in full
its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 notes”) and to
pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2020 notes, to repay a portion of
the outstanding amount under the term loan portion of its credit
facility and for general corporate purposes.
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable
securities laws.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy the notes or the 2020 notes, nor shall there be any offer,
solicitation, sale or purchase of the notes or the 2020 notes in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or purchase would
be unlawful. This notice is being issued in accordance with Rule 135c
under the Securities Act.
