ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW)
ACI Worldwide : DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

03/14/2018 | 02:01am CET

ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution underpins fast, open payments for Southeast Asia’s largest bank

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that it is extending its partnership with DBS to support the bank’s ongoing digital transformation, including offering Singapore’s first FAST Real-Time Payments gateway service to corporate and institutional customers.

DBS is further building upon its longstanding relationship with ACI, through which the bank originally developed IDEAL – its leading digital banking portal for corporates. DBS’s continued digital transformation utilizes ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution as the backbone of its enterprise payments framework, allowing merchant, wholesale and SME customers to offer FAST payments services – including over the mobile channel and Singapore’s enhanced peer-to-peer funds transfer service, PayNow.

With innovation in the region driven by the real-time and open imperative, faster payments and real-time cross-border payments are transforming the ASEAN fintech landscape. Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore are poised to be the first countries in the region to achieve interoperability between their central payment infrastructures, and DBS is well positioned – through its digital transformation strategy – to benefit from the opportunities that will arise as this ASEAN Payment Network takes shape.

ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution gives banks complete control, choice and flexibility in routing their real-time payments, providing connectivity to immediate payments schemes and real-time gross settlement (RTGS) globally.

“Successful digital payment transformation requires not only embracing the real-time paradigm, but also adopting an ‘open’ mindset in which Open APIs play an important part, as well as working with ecosystem partners to make banking services readily available and joyful,” said Ng Peng Khim, Head of Institutional Banking Group Technology, DBS Bank. “ACI’s solutions are instrumental in our current and future real-time payment initiatives.”

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with DBS, and look forward to continuing this collaboration as the bank continues to innovate and grow,” said Leslie Choo, vice president & GM, Asia, ACI Worldwide. “Singapore is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most vibrant fintech hubs, and it is exciting to be able to support DBS on its digital transformation journey, as it engages with fintechs and established financial institutions alike within this new payments ecosystem.”

About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018.
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI’s sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 042 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 66,0 M
Debt 2018 522 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,76
P/E ratio 2019 31,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,46x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 3 085 M
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ACIW | US0044981019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip G. Heasley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Poe Chairman
Craig S. Saks Chief Operating Officer
Scott W. Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior EVP
Tony Scotto Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE INC14.82%3 085
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.46%146 751
ACCENTURE5.62%103 793
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.85%89 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.40%52 674
VMWARE, INC.1.49%50 731
