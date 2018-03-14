ACI Worldwide : DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

ACI
Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic
payment and banking solutions, today announced that it is
extending its partnership with DBS to support the bank’s ongoing digital
transformation, including offering Singapore’s first FAST Real-Time
Payments gateway service to corporate and institutional customers.
DBS is further building upon its longstanding relationship with ACI,
through which the bank originally developed IDEAL – its leading digital
banking portal for corporates. DBS’s continued digital
transformation utilizes ACI’s UP Real-Time
Payments solution as the backbone of its enterprise payments
framework, allowing merchant, wholesale and SME customers to offer FAST
payments services – including over the mobile channel and Singapore’s
enhanced peer-to-peer funds transfer service, PayNow.
With innovation in the region driven by the real-time and open
imperative, faster payments and real-time cross-border
payments are transforming the ASEAN fintech landscape. Malaysia,
Thailand and Singapore are poised to be the first countries in the
region to achieve interoperability
between their central payment infrastructures, and DBS is well
positioned – through its digital transformation strategy – to benefit
from the opportunities that will arise as this ASEAN Payment Network
takes shape.
ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution gives banks complete control,
choice and flexibility in routing their real-time payments, providing
connectivity to immediate payments schemes and real-time gross
settlement (RTGS) globally.
“Successful digital payment transformation requires not only embracing
the real-time paradigm, but also adopting an ‘open’ mindset in which
Open APIs play an important part, as well as working with ecosystem
partners to make banking services readily available and joyful,” said Ng
Peng Khim, Head of Institutional Banking Group Technology, DBS Bank.
“ACI’s solutions are instrumental in our current and future real-time
payment initiatives.”
“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with DBS, and look
forward to continuing this collaboration as the bank continues to
innovate and grow,” said Leslie Choo, vice president & GM, Asia, ACI
Worldwide. “Singapore is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most
vibrant fintech hubs, and it is exciting to be able to support DBS on
its digital transformation journey, as it engages with fintechs and
established financial institutions alike within this new payments
ecosystem.”
