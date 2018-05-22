ACI Worldwide : Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK

Camp aims to introduce girls from year 7 to 9 to the world of technology and careers in STEM

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that it will launch Coding for Girls Camp in the UK, following its success in the US. The global software company has teamed up with West Herts College in Watford to run its first UK Coding for Girls Camp at the college campus on June 9.

The free, one-day event is designed to introduce girls from year 7 to 9 to the world of technology and careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). The interactive program will offer a crash course in computer programming, including HTML, CSS and Java. It will take place in a fun environment with the aim to make new friends and build real-world skills.

“We are very excited about bringing our successful Coding for Girls Camp to the UK. This initiative is all about getting girls excited about technology and teaching them about the opportunities for women in STEM-related professions,” said Melissa McKendry, vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Historically, society has put more emphasis on boys when it comes to math and science subjects. Figures show that in 2017 less than 30 percent of computer scientists were women and that the percentage is on the decline. There is a societal mindset that needs to be changed for a significant impact to take place. Along with educating young girls about professions in STEM, our society and the parents of young girls need to be educated on the importance of including women in such professions.”

Key details of the Watford Coding for Girls Camp:

Where: West Herts College, Hempstead Road, Watford, WD17 3EZ

Saturday, 9 June 2018, 9am to 1pm

Coding for Girls Camp Year 7 – 9, held by ACI Worldwide. Campers learn the basics of Block coding, CSS, HTML and Java in a hands-on and fun environment.

Girls who want to take part in the camp should register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aci-worldwide-coding-for-girls-uk-tickets-45975864047

If you would like any further information, please contact us: [email protected]

Camp supplies, including lunch, will be provided by ACI; with tools and equipment for the day provided by West Herts College.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

