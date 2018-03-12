Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aclaris Therapeutics Inc    ACRS

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC (ACRS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:03am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit: https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24631

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
11:03aACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC : Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/10ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a JAK Inhibito..
AQ
03/09Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a JAK Inhibit..
GL
03/06Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 56..
GL
03/05ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and ..
AQ
02/28Aclaris Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and..
GL
02/12ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : to Present Data on ESKATA Topical Solution 40% at the 201..
AQ
02/08ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : to Present Data on ESKATA™ (Hydrogen Peroxide) Topi..
AQ
02/05Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 56..
GL
02/03ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/10YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Immuron Surges, MyoKardia Results, Voyager Reports Lon.. 
03/09Aclaris Therapeutics announces issuance of U.S. patent covering a JAK inhibit.. 
02/09Key healthcare events next week (continued) 
02/09Key events next week - healthcare 
02/09Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1,01 M
EBIT 2017 -72,8 M
Net income 2017 -71,4 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 649x
Capi. / Sales 2018 31,7x
Capitalization 656 M
Chart ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ACRS | US00461U1051 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal S. Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Tullman Chairman
Christopher V. Powala Chief Operating Officer
Frank Ruffo Chief Financial Officer
Stuart D. Shanler Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC-13.71%634
GILEAD SCIENCES11.77%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%43 639
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.59%12 753
BLUEBIRD BIO INC26.87%11 294
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.