Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acorda Therapeutics Inc    ACOR

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC (ACOR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Acorda Therapeutics Inc : ACOR The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ("Acorda") (NASDAQ: ACOR) securities between April 18, 2016 and November 14, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/acorda-therapeutics-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the drug treatment, tozadenant, entailed significant undisclosed safety risks; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated tozadenant's approval prospects and commercial viability; (iii) the Company had likewise overstated the benefits of the Biotie Acquisition; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Acorda's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

On November 15, 2017, Acorda revealed it had ceased enrolling new patients in its Phase 3 trial of its Parkinson's treatment due to patient deaths.

If you suffered a loss in Acorda, you have until January 17, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/acorda-therapeutics-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
06:03p ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : ACOR The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors..
02:22p ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Acorda Ther..
01:19p ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
01:02p ACORDA THERAPEUTICS : Announces 2017 AMPYRA Net Sales and Provides 2018 Financia..
12:51p ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Acorda Therapeutics, Inc...
01/06 ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Acorda..
01/05 ACORDA THERAPEUTICS DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors W..
01/04 ACORDA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confe..
01/04 ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Acorda T..
01/04 ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/05 Acorda up 12% on potential sale
2017 Acorda refiles U.S. marketing application for Parkinson's med Inbrija; shares..
2017 Acorda drops development of tozadenant on safety concerns; shares down 4% pre..
2017 Acorda Plunges On Safety Issues For Parkinson's Drug, Short Opportunity Prese..
2017 PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 574 M
EBIT 2017 -27,0 M
Net income 2017 -27,2 M
Debt 2017 150 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 2,18x
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
Capitalization 1 101 M
Chart ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Acorda Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ACOR | US00484M1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,7 $
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew R. Blight Chief Scientific Officer
Richard P. Batycky Chief Technology Officer
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer
Sandra Panem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC9.79%984
GILEAD SCIENCES4.02%96 508
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.43%41 144
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.89%38 712
GENMAB6.90%10 872
EXELIXIS, INC.4.01%9 435
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.