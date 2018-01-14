Log in
Acorda Therapeutics Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2018 - ACOR

01/14/2018 | 06:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ("Acorda") (NASDAQ: ACOR) between April 18, 2016 and November 14, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/acorda-therapeutics-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the drug treatment tozadenant entailed significant undisclosed safety risks; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated tozadenant's approval prospects and commercial viability; (iii) the Company had likewise overstated the benefits of the Biotie Acquisition; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Acorda's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

On November 15, 2017, Acorda revealed it had ceased enrolling new patients in its Phase 3 trial of its Parkinson's treatment due to patient deaths.

If you suffered a loss in Acorda, you have until January 17, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
