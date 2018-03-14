Acorda Therapeutics : Rallies Parkinson’s Community in First-of-Its-Kind Initiative to Foster Better Conversations About Parkinson’s Symptoms

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACOR) today unveiled the “Live Well.
Do Tell.” initiative for the Parkinson’s disease community. Its goal is
to encourage the community to improve conversations about Parkinson’s
symptoms among the circle of care, including people with Parkinson’s
(PwPs), care partners, advocacy and healthcare professionals. The first
output of the initiative -- the
Statement of Need -- was developed based on learnings and insights
from a multi-disciplinary steering committee of leaders in the
Parkinson’s community who collaborated to discuss unmet needs in
understanding and communicating about Parkinson’s symptoms.
“Research suggests that PwPs may not discuss the full range of their
symptoms or their impact with their physicians and care partners for
various reasons,” said Matthew Stern, M.D., Professor Emeritus of
Neurology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and
Steering Committee Member. “Clear and effective communication between
PwPs and physicians is critical to better understand important aspects
of a PwP’s well-being.”
“Acorda is dedicated to those living with neurological conditions. It is
a privilege to serve the Parkinson’s community through the launch of
this initiative, which aims to address the many barriers PwPs and their
care partners face in communicating about Parkinson’s symptoms,
including OFF periods,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Acorda’s President and
CEO. “We are proud to have partnered with many members of this community
on this initiative to find the tools to understand and discuss
Parkinson’s symptoms.”
About “Live Well. Do Tell.”
“Live Well. Do Tell.” is an initiative, created by Acorda with input
from a multi-disciplinary steering committee of Parkinson’s leaders and
experts, to generate a shared understanding, build awareness and develop
an approach to bridge communication gaps among PwPs, care partners,
advocacy and healthcare professionals to inspire a movement for optimal
conversations.
The “Live
Well. Do Tell.” Statement of Need includes six actions for the
Parkinson’s community to help identify and communicate about their
symptoms. These actions are based on insights from the steering
committee as well as research conducted by Acorda and third parties.
The steering committee included PwPs, care partners, movement disorder
specialists, a nurse practitioner and representatives from key advocacy
groups, including the American Parkinson’s Disease Association,
Caregiver Action Network, Davis Phinney Foundation, The Michael J. Fox
Foundation, Parkinson’s Foundation and the Parkinson & Movement Disorder
Alliance.
“Like many people who live with Parkinson’s, I struggle with the reality
of my Parkinson’s symptoms every day,” said Steve DeWitte, Founder and a
member of the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Advocates for
Parkinson’s (CAP) and Steering Committee Member. “New resources and
tools that help us talk with our circle of care about the impact of
re-emerging symptoms are necessary.”
About Parkinson’s and OFF Periods
Approximately one million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with
Parkinson’s;1 OFF periods are experienced by approximately
350,000 in the U.S.1,2,3
Parkinson’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder resulting from
the gradual loss of certain neurons responsible for producing dopamine.
It causes a range of symptoms including impaired movement, muscle
stiffness and tremors.4 As Parkinson’s progresses, people
will experience OFF periods, which are characterized by the re-emergence
of Parkinson’s symptoms.5,6 This re-emergence can occur even
when an individual’s treatment regimen has been optimized.7
About Acorda Therapeutics
Founded in 1995, Acorda Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing therapies that restore function and improve the
lives of people with neurological disorders. Acorda has a pipeline of
novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including
Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets two
FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended
Release Tablets, 10 mg.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements,
other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's
expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered
forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the
ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions, among
other reasons because acquired development programs are generally
subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and
our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs
generally improves over time; we may need to raise additional funds to
finance our operations and may not be able to do so on acceptable terms;
our ability to successfully market and sell Ampyra (dalfampridine)
Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S., which will likely be
materially adversely affected by the March 2017 court decision in our
litigation against filers of Abbreviated New Drug Applications to market
generic versions of Ampyra in the U.S.; the risk of unfavorable results
from future studies of Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) or from our
other research and development programs, or any other acquired or
in-licensed programs; we may not be able to complete development of,
obtain regulatory approval for, or successfully market Inbrija or any
other products under development; third party payers (including
governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of Ampyra, Inbrija
or our other products at acceptable rates or at all and may impose
restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block
prescriptions; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our
products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal,
administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections,
including, without limitation, collective, representative or class
action litigation; competition; failure to protect our intellectual
property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others
or to obtain third party intellectual property licenses needed for the
commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory
requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.
These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve
the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and
investors should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as
of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update
any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring
after the date of this press release.
