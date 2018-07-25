Acorda Therapeutics : Shares Fall as Court Denies Injunction Request in Patent Case -- Market Mover

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) were down 14.8%, to $24.45, Wednesday afternoon as a federal appeals court denied the company's motion for an injunction in its patent litigation with generic drug companies. In 2017, after a district court upheld one patent for multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra, but invalidated four others, Acorda said it would cut about 20% of its workforce. If the appeals court doesn't overturn the district court's decision by July 30, "multiple generic drug manufacturers may decide to launch at-risk generic versions of Ampyra," the company said in a filing. ([email protected])