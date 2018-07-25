Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acorda Therapeutics Inc    ACOR

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC (ACOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Acorda Therapeutics : Shares Fall as Court Denies Injunction Request in Patent Case -- Market Mover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) were down 14.8%, to $24.45, Wednesday afternoon as a federal appeals court denied the company's motion for an injunction in its patent litigation with generic drug companies. In 2017, after a district court upheld one patent for multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra, but invalidated four others, Acorda said it would cut about 20% of its workforce. If the appeals court doesn't overturn the district court's decision by July 30, "multiple generic drug manufacturers may decide to launch at-risk generic versions of Ampyra," the company said in a filing. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
08:22pACORDA THERAPEUTICS : Shares Fall as Court Denies Injunction Request in Patent C..
DJ
07:41pACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/19ACORDA SECOND QUARTER UPDATE : Webcast/Conference Call Scheduled for August 2, 2..
BU
07/02INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ACORDA THER : ACOR) – Insider Sold 5,859 shares o..
AQ
06/18ACORDA THERAPEUTICS : to Present Data for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation po..
BU
06/14ACORDA THERAPEUTICS : Patent Issued for Compositions and Methods of Using Chondr..
AQ
06/11ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Acorda Th..
AC
06/11ACORDA THERAPEUTICS : gains following Ampyra appeal arguments
AQ
06/07ACORDA THERAPEUTICS : Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA..
AQ
05/29ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:50aAcorda down 11% on failed attempt to block Ampyra competition 
07/17Playing The Expectations Game In Biotech 
07/12Drug prices still marching upward - Bloomberg 
06/08Midday Gainers / Losers (06/08/2018) 
06/08HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/08/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 350 M
EBIT 2018 31,1 M
Net income 2018 -66,1 M
Debt 2018 203 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 8,06x
Capitalization 1 320 M
Chart ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Acorda Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,1 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew R. Blight Chief Scientific Officer Emeritus
Richard P. Batycky Chief Technology Officer
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer
Sandra Panem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC33.80%1 320
GILEAD SCIENCES8.39%100 614
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.70%44 988
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.85%38 800
GENMAB9.67%10 827
BEIGENE LTD (ADR)80.49%9 406
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.