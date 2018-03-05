Actinium Announces $15.4 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds from Recently Expired Rights Offering

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American:ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company") announced today that the Company’s previously announced rights offering (“the Rights Offering”) expired on Friday, March 2, 2018 and these rights are no longer exercisable. The Company accepted all valid subscription that were presented and estimates that the Rights Offering will result in approximately $15.4 million in gross proceeds. The results of the Rights Offering and Actinium’s estimates regarding the aggregate gross proceeds of the Rights Offering to be received by Actinium are subject to finalization and verification by its subscription agent.



The subscriptions totaled approximately 30.8 million units. Actinium expects the closing of the Rights Offering will occur on or about March 6, 2018 subject to satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing. Upon the closing, the subscription agent will distribute, by way of direct registration in book­-entry form or through the facilities of DTC, as applicable, shares of its common stock and warrants to holders of rights who have validly exercised their rights and paid the subscription price in full. No physical stock or warrant certificates will be issued to such holders.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, 0.25 series A warrants and 0.75 series B warrants. The series A warrants have a term of 12 months from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $0.60. The series B warrants have a term of 30 months from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $0.70. As a result of the Rights Offering, approximately 30.8 million shares of common stock, 7.7 million series A warrants and 23.1 series B warrants are anticipated to be issued.

Maxim Group LLC acted as dealer-manager for the Rights Offering. ROTH Capital Partners, and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as financial advisors to Actinium in connection with the Rights Offering.

If you have questions about the Rights Offering, please contact Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Actinium’s subscription agent for the Rights Offering, by calling (855) 793-5068 (toll-free); or Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention Syndicate Department, email: [email protected] or telephone (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed by Actinium with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the proposed terms of the Rights Offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement on February 15, 2018, as amended on February 26, 2016, and is available on the SEC’s web site.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for potentially superior myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant and for the targeting and killing of cancer cells. Our targeted therapies have demonstrated the potential to result in significantly improved access to bone marrow transplant with better outcomes, namely increased marrow engraftment and survival. Our targeted therapies are ARC’s or Antibody Radio-Conjugates that combine the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies with the cell killing ability of radioisotopes. We have four clinical trials based on our AWE or Actinium Warhead Enabling Technology Platform that utilizes the isotope Actinium-225 (Ac225) which emits alpha particles. In addition, our most advanced product candidate, Iomab-B, an ARC developed by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, is comprised of an anti-CD45 monoclonal antibody labeled with iodine-131. We are currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial of Iomab-B for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older. A bone marrow transplant is a potentially curative treatment for patients with AML and other blood cancers including leukemias, lymphomas and multiple myeloma as well as certain blood disorders. Iomab-B has been tested in several of these other cancers with over five hundred patients treated in several Phase 1 and 2 trials with promising results. Upon successful completion of our Phase 3 clinical trial for Iomab-B we intend to submit this candidate for marketing approval in the U.S. and European Union where it has been designated as an Orphan Drug. We are also developing a potentially best in class CD33 program using an ARC comprised of the anti-CD33 monoclonal antibody lintuzumab labeled with the alpha-particle emitter actinium-225. Our most advanced CD33 program candidate, Actimab-A, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients advanced over the age of 60 who are newly diagnosed with AML and ineligible for standard induction chemotherapy. Actimab-A also has Orphan Drug designation in the US and EU. Actimab-M, our second CD33 program ARC, is being studied in a Phase 1 trial for patients with refractory multiple myeloma. Actinium is also planning a Phase 2 trial for Actimab-MDS, our third CD33 program candidate, as a conditioning regimen prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with MDS that have a p53 genetic mutation. Our Phase 1 trial studying Actimab-A with CLAG-M is our fourth CD33 program clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML. Our AWE or Actinium Warhead Enabling Technology Platform, originally developed in conjunction with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, is focused on leveraging Actinium’s know how and intellectual property to create additional ARC drug candidates by labeling 225Ac to targeting moieties that we will either progress in clinical trials ourselves or out-license.

More information is available at www.actiniumpharma.com and our Twitter feed @ActiniumPharma, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company, which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium’s products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the SEC, including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contact:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Steve O'Loughlin

Principal Financial Officer

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.

949.574.3860

[email protected]