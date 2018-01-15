Activision Blizzard : Team Kaliber Crowned Champion of the CWL New Orleans Open

Event Standings Help Determine Sixteen Qualifying Teams to Compete at the CWL Pro League at the MLG Arena, Beginning January 23

Next CWL Open Event Returns to Atlanta, March 9 - 11

The CWL New Orleans Open, presented by PlayStation®4, concluded with Team Kaliber claiming top prize after a fiercely competitive tournament in Call of Duty®: WWII. Teams Luminosity Gaming, Rise Nation and Red Reserve rounded out the top four spots at the end of the three-day competition taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber (Dylan "Theory" McGee, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, Kenny "Kenny" Kuavo and Martin "Chino" Chino) (Photo: Business Wire)

CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber claimed the largest piece of the event’s $200,000 prize pool, as part of the new season’s $4.2 million prize pool, the largest in Call of Duty esports history. This was Team Kaliber’s second CWL Global Open championship of the season, previously winning the CWL Dallas Open in December 2017.

“Winning back-to-back events means the world to us. A lot of people doubted us, even after our Championship win at CWL Dallas, and I'm glad we could prove them all wrong,” said CWL New Orleans Open MVP Martin ‘Chino’ Chino. “I’m really proud of us but being as good as we are I feel like we can keep improving. We want to stay at the top and the next challenge is the CWL Pro League and then CWL Atlanta in March.”

Teams from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region competed in the enormous open bracket during the event for a chance at being crowned champion on Sunday. Fans watched the event over the weekend in front of live fans, online at MLG.com/CallofDuty and via the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII Headquarters Theater.

Here are the final rankings for the CWL New Orleans Open:

1 st - Team Kaliber

- Team Kaliber 2 nd – Luminosity Gaming

– Luminosity Gaming 3 rd – Rise Nation

– Rise Nation 4 th – Red Reserve

– Red Reserve 5 th /6 th – Echo Fox / eUnited

/6 – Echo Fox / eUnited 7th/8th – Evil Geniuses / FaZe Clan

Based on CWL Pro Points accrued throughout the season and ending with the CWL New Orleans Open, the top 16 teams to enter Stage 1 of the CWL Pro League – a multi-stage tournament series featuring teams from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region – will begin competing at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on January 23.

The season continues with the next open event of the season, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on March 9 – 11, 2018.

CWL Atlanta Open tickets are available now in multiple varieties. General admission passes for the event are available for $59.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes). A Premium Pass for the event is also available for $89.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and includes an event t-shirt and one month of MLG GameBattles Premium. A $299.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) VIP ticket is also available and includes an event t-shirt, event jacket, one-hour early entrance to the venue, access to the VIP Lounge and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLAtlanta.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

