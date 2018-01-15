Activision Blizzard : Team Kaliber Crowned Champion of the CWL New Orleans Open

The CWL New Orleans Open, presented by PlayStation®4, concluded with
Team Kaliber claiming top prize after a fiercely competitive tournament
in Call of Duty®: WWII. Teams Luminosity Gaming, Rise Nation and
Red Reserve rounded out the top four spots at the end of the three-day
competition taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in
New Orleans.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005399/en/
CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber (Dylan "Theory" McGee, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, Kenny "Kenny" Kuavo and Martin "Chino" Chino) (Photo: Business Wire)
CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber claimed the largest piece of
the event’s $200,000 prize pool, as part of the new season’s $4.2
million prize pool, the largest in Call of Duty esports history. This
was Team Kaliber’s second CWL Global Open championship of the season,
previously winning the CWL Dallas Open in December 2017.
“Winning back-to-back events means the world to us. A lot of people
doubted us, even after our Championship win at CWL Dallas, and I'm glad
we could prove them all wrong,” said CWL New Orleans Open MVP Martin
‘Chino’ Chino. “I’m really proud of us but being as good as we are I
feel like we can keep improving. We want to stay at the top and the next
challenge is the CWL Pro League and then CWL Atlanta in March.”
Teams from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region competed
in the enormous open bracket during the event for a chance at being
crowned champion on Sunday. Fans watched the event over the weekend in
front of live fans, online at MLG.com/CallofDuty and via the in-game Call
of Duty®: WWII Headquarters Theater.
Here are the final rankings for the CWL New Orleans Open:
-
1st - Team Kaliber
-
2nd – Luminosity Gaming
-
3rd – Rise Nation
-
4th – Red Reserve
-
5th/6th – Echo Fox / eUnited
-
7th/8th – Evil Geniuses / FaZe Clan
Based on CWL Pro Points accrued throughout the season and ending with
the CWL New Orleans Open, the top 16 teams to enter Stage 1 of the CWL
Pro League – a multi-stage tournament series featuring teams from North
America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region – will begin competing at
the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on January 23.
The season continues with the next open event of the season, at the
Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on March 9 – 11, 2018.
CWL Atlanta Open tickets are available now in multiple varieties.
General admission passes for the event are available for $59.99 (plus
applicable fees and taxes). A Premium Pass for the event is also
available for $89.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and includes an
event t-shirt and one month of MLG GameBattles Premium. A $299.99 (plus
applicable fees and taxes) VIP ticket is also available and includes an
event t-shirt, event jacket, one-hour early entrance to the venue,
access to the VIP Lounge and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLAtlanta.
Visit CallofDuty.com/esports
and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter
and Instagram
for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand,
visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.
About Activision Publishing, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing,
Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive
entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and
is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500
company. More information about Activision and its products can be found
on the company's website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in
this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations,
plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including
statements about the expected features of the Call of Duty World League
and the dates and features of the CWL Pro League and the CWL Atlanta
Open, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision
Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release
include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the
risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report
on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information
available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the
date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision
Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may
ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of
the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard
and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which
are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially
from current expectations.
© 2018 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF
DUTY: WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE
GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp. All other trademarks
and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005399/en/