Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Activision Blizzard : Team Kaliber Crowned Champion of the CWL New Orleans Open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Event Standings Help Determine Sixteen Qualifying Teams to Compete at the CWL Pro League at the MLG Arena, Beginning January 23

Next CWL Open Event Returns to Atlanta, March 9 - 11

The CWL New Orleans Open, presented by PlayStation®4, concluded with Team Kaliber claiming top prize after a fiercely competitive tournament in Call of Duty®: WWII. Teams Luminosity Gaming, Rise Nation and Red Reserve rounded out the top four spots at the end of the three-day competition taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005399/en/

CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber (Dylan "Theory" McGee, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, Kenny "Ke ...

CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber (Dylan "Theory" McGee, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, Kenny "Kenny" Kuavo and Martin "Chino" Chino) (Photo: Business Wire)

CWL New Orleans Open Champions Team Kaliber claimed the largest piece of the event’s $200,000 prize pool, as part of the new season’s $4.2 million prize pool, the largest in Call of Duty esports history. This was Team Kaliber’s second CWL Global Open championship of the season, previously winning the CWL Dallas Open in December 2017.

“Winning back-to-back events means the world to us. A lot of people doubted us, even after our Championship win at CWL Dallas, and I'm glad we could prove them all wrong,” said CWL New Orleans Open MVP Martin ‘Chino’ Chino. “I’m really proud of us but being as good as we are I feel like we can keep improving. We want to stay at the top and the next challenge is the CWL Pro League and then CWL Atlanta in March.”

Teams from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region competed in the enormous open bracket during the event for a chance at being crowned champion on Sunday. Fans watched the event over the weekend in front of live fans, online at MLG.com/CallofDuty and via the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII Headquarters Theater.

Here are the final rankings for the CWL New Orleans Open:

  • 1st - Team Kaliber
  • 2nd – Luminosity Gaming
  • 3rd – Rise Nation
  • 4th – Red Reserve
  • 5th/6th – Echo Fox / eUnited
  • 7th/8th – Evil Geniuses / FaZe Clan

Based on CWL Pro Points accrued throughout the season and ending with the CWL New Orleans Open, the top 16 teams to enter Stage 1 of the CWL Pro League – a multi-stage tournament series featuring teams from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region – will begin competing at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on January 23.

The season continues with the next open event of the season, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on March 9 – 11, 2018.

CWL Atlanta Open tickets are available now in multiple varieties. General admission passes for the event are available for $59.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes). A Premium Pass for the event is also available for $89.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and includes an event t-shirt and one month of MLG GameBattles Premium. A $299.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) VIP ticket is also available and includes an event t-shirt, event jacket, one-hour early entrance to the venue, access to the VIP Lounge and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLAtlanta.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected features of the Call of Duty World League and the dates and features of the CWL Pro League and the CWL Atlanta Open, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2018 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY: WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
07:01p ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Team Kaliber Crowned Champion of the CWL New Orleans Open
01/12 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Call of Duty World League Takes over New Orleans
01/11 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : to Release Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Februa..
01/10 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Overwatch League's Launch Tests Videogames as Franchise Sp..
01/10 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Gamasutra-Overwatch League and Twitch Sign Landmark Multi-..
01/10 OVERWATCH LEAGUE : ™ Inaugural Season Begins Today
01/09 OVERWATCH LEAGUE : ™ and Twitch Sign Landmark Multi-Year Media Rights Deal
01/08 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Activision Bl..
2017 CALL OF DUTY : WWII and Destiny 2 Are the Two Top Selling Console Games in North..
2017 PARENTS BEWARE : That Videogame Under the Tree Might Ask for More Money
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:42a ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My December 88-Stock Portfolio Review
01/12 Take Me Out To The Overwatch Game
01/11 Activision shutters only U.S. physical distribution center
01/11 Activision +1.9% as Piper likes opening of esports league
01/11 Don't Speak On Both Sides - Cramer's Mad Money (1/10/18)
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6 990 M
EBIT 2017 2 397 M
Net income 2017 1 012 M
Finance 2017 317 M
Yield 2017 0,43%
P/E ratio 2017 53,02
P/E ratio 2018 44,06
EV / Sales 2017 7,57x
EV / Sales 2018 6,89x
Capitalization 53 199 M
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard Technical Analysis Chart | ATVI | US00507V1098 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 72,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Collister Johnson President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Corti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD11.12%53 199
NEXON CO LTD-1.94%13 023
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 573
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%6 623
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%3 860
ZYNGA INC-0.75%3 456
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.