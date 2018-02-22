ACUITY Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Acuity Brands, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Acuity Brands, Inc. (“Acuity” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AYI)
of the March 5, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a
federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in Acuity stock or options between October 15, 2015
and April 3, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/AYI.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Delaware on behalf of all those who purchased Acuity securities
between October 15, 2015 and April 3, 2017 (the “Class Period”). The
case, Gray v. Acuity Brands, Inc. et al, No. 1:18-cv-00285 was
filed on February 20, 2018.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by concealing known trends negatively impacting
sales of the Company’s products and overstating the Company’s ability to
achieve profitable sales growth.
Specifically, on June 29, 2016, the company issued a press release to
report its financial and operational results for the third quarter
fiscal 2016. In a subsequent earnings call, the CEO, Vernon J. Nagel,
claimed, in part, that the company expected to continue beating growth
rates in the markets the company serves, as reflected in the Company’s
order rates through the month of June 2016 reflected. However, in the
reports for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2016, for the first
quarter of 2017, and for the second quarter of 2017, dated on October 5,
2016, on January 9, 2017, and April 4, 2017, respectively, the Company
reported declining revenues, disappointing sales growth, and overall
lower results than what was indicated on the June 29, 2016 report and
earnings call.
After each of the three reports, the Company’s stock price declined.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Acuity’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006528/en/