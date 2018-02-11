Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Acuity Brands : REMINDER: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action - AYI

02/11/2018 | 01:29am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from June 29, 2016 through April 3, 2017, inclusive (the ''Class Period') of the important March 5, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Acuity investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Acuity class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/acuity-brands-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected]. for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) known trends were negatively impacting sales of Acuity's products; (2) Acuity's ability to achieve profitable sales growth was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Acuity's current and future business and financial prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 5, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/acuity-brands-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar,Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group PC
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group PC


© Accesswire 2018
