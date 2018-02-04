The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 5, 2016, Acuity announced disappointing financial and operating results for the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016, citing “uncertainty and volatility” associated with the U.S. presidential election and the U.K.’s referendum vote to exit the European Union. Then on January 9, 2017, Acuity announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of the Company’s fiscal year 2017, advising investors of lower-than-expected sales, which the Company attributed to weaker customer demand “apparently due to...election jitters.” Then on April 4, 2017, Acuity reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of the Company’s fiscal year 2017, continuing to blame “the impact of continued softness in demand for certain short cycle, small lighting projects,” but acknowledging for the first time that demand softness “could potentially linger into the second half of 2017.” On this news, Acuity’s share price fell 14.8% to close at $173.93 on April 4, 2017.

