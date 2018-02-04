Log in
ACUITY BRANDS (AYI)
The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

02/04/2018 | 12:01am CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 5, 2016, Acuity announced disappointing financial and operating results for the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016, citing “uncertainty and volatility” associated with the U.S. presidential election and the U.K.’s referendum vote to exit the European Union. Then on January 9, 2017, Acuity announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of the Company’s fiscal year 2017, advising investors of lower-than-expected sales, which the Company attributed to weaker customer demand “apparently due to...election jitters.” Then on April 4, 2017, Acuity reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of the Company’s fiscal year 2017, continuing to blame “the impact of continued softness in demand for certain short cycle, small lighting projects,” but acknowledging for the first time that demand softness “could potentially linger into the second half of 2017.” On this news, Acuity’s share price fell 14.8% to close at $173.93 on April 4, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Acuity and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/AYI-Info-Request-Form-254.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 555 M
EBIT 2018 572 M
Net income 2018 359 M
Finance 2018 308 M
Yield 2018 0,34%
P/E ratio 2018 17,79
P/E ratio 2019 16,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 6 478 M
Chart ACUITY BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands Technical Analysis Chart | AYI | US00508Y1029 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon J. Nagel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard K. Reece Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Browning Lead Independent Director
Julia B. North Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS-12.69%6 478
OSRAM LICHT-7.91%8 998
PHILIPS LIGHTING2.06%5 563
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD1.12%3 986
FAGERHULT AB-9.05%1 338
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.14.83%204
