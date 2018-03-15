Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. : Announces Investor Webcast

HOUSTON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE: AE) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's fourth quarter 2017 pre-recorded podcast has been made available. Investors are invited to listen to the pre-recorded podcast of management's prepared remarks. The podcast is available via the Company's Investor Relations section of the website.

The webcast of the Company's conference call will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.adamsresources.com.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and ISO tank container storage and transportation. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Contact: Josh C. Anders

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(281) 974-9442

