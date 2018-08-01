Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Adaro Energy Tbk PT    ADRO   ID1000111305

ADARO ENERGY TBK PT (ADRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adaro Energy Tbk PT : The Completion of Kestrel Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:43am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

Public & General Media Contact: Febriati Nadira

Head of Corporate Communication Division [email protected]

Financial Media & Capital Market Contact: Mahardika Putranto

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary Division [email protected]

Adaro Energy Pursues Growth in Metallurgical Coal Market through Acquisition of Kestrel Coal Mine

Jakarta, 1st August 2018 - PT Adaro Energy Tbk (IDX: ADRO) (Adaro Energy) on 1st August 2018, with EMR Capital Ltd completed the acquisition of Rio Tinto's 80% interest in the Kestrel Coal Mine (Kestrel). Initially, on 27 March 2018, Adaro Energy entered into a binding agreement with EMR Capital Ltd (EMR), a specialist mining private equity manager, to acquire 80% of Kestrel. EMR and Adaro Energy will jointly manage and operate the Kestrel mine.

Upon completion of the deal, Kestrel is owned by Kestrel Coal Resources Pty Ltd (80%) and Mitsui Coal Australia (20%). Kestrel Coal Resources Pty Ltd is a joint venture company formed by Adaro Energy (48%) and EMR (52%). We are looking forward to continue to operate Kestrel safely and efficiently while welcoming the opportunity to work closely with Mitsui Coal Australia as partner.

President Director and CEO of Adaro Energy, Mr. Garibaldi Thohir, remarked "The acquisition of Kestrel is a significant milestone in our strategic expansion of metallurgical coal portfolio which started with Adaro MetCoal. Having these two world-class metallurgical coal assets under our Adaro Mining pillar is going to strengthen our foothold in the metallurgical coal market and sustain Adaro Energy's growth over the longer term. Adaro MetCoal has among the largest undeveloped metallurgical coal resources and the synergy between the two assets provides us with exciting development potential and maximises value creation. We are pleased to have completed the transaction and look forward to working closely with EMR to make this initiative a successful venture."

Kestrel is a world-class, high-quality metallurgical coal asset with a long-life resource base, solid infrastructure and highly skilled workforce. It is located 40km north of Emerald in the Bowen Basin coal fields in central Queensland. In the year to December 2017, Kestrel produced 4.25 Mt of high-quality metallurgical coal and had marketable reserves of 146 Mt and resources of 241 Mt.

###

1

Disclaimer

PT Adaro Energy Tbk published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:42:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADARO ENERGY TBK PT
08:43aADARO ENERGY TBK PT : The Completion of Kestrel Acquisition
PU
05/02ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : Rio Tinto exits coal with $2.25 billion Kestrel sale
RE
03/27Rio Tinto Sells 80% Stake in Kestrel Mine for $2.25 Billion
DJ
2017ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : 2017 Dividend Interim Payment Schedule and Procedure
PU
2017ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : 9M17 Financial Press Release
PU
2017ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : 1H17 Financial Press Release
PU
2017ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ADARO ENERGY TBK PT : 1Q16 Financial Press Release/
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016The 2016 Coal Stock Rally We All Missed 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 610 M
EBIT 2018 1 000 M
Net income 2018 512 M
Debt 2018 4,63 M
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 8,31
P/E ratio 2019 8,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 4 641 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,19 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Garibaldi Thohir President Director & Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Soeryadjaya President Commissioner
Ah Hoo Chia Chief Operating Officer & Director
David Tendian Chief Financial Officer & Director
Julius Aslan Chief Human Resources, IT Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADARO ENERGY TBK PT4 641
GLENCORE-14.23%60 729
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.50%52 513
COAL INDIA-0.08%23 965
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.00%11 257
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.94%8 364
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.